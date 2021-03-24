 

AeroVironment Earns ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management System - Aligns with the Company’s Zero-Emission Unmanned Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 14:10  |  30   |   |   

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced the company has earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 certification for its Environmental Management System.

The international ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management standard provides an environmental management system framework for companies to help identify, monitor and control their environmental impact, such as resource consumption and waste production.

“AeroVironment’s purpose is to secure lives and advance sustainability through transformative innovation. Earning ISO 14001 certification demonstrates our commitment to advancing sustainable practices,’’ said Kenneth Karklin, AeroVironment senior vice president and chief operating officer. “By developing a formal Environmental Management System that is ISO 14001 certified, we are able to actively measure and closely manage the overall environmental impact of company decisions, placing a greater focus on AeroVironment’s environmental footprint.”

“With a 50-year history of doing more with much less, AeroVironment offers a portfolio of battery-powered small unmanned aircraft and tactical missile systems designed for rapid deployment and small logistical footprint. Employed directly by frontline troops, AeroVironment’s solutions avoid the greenhouse gas emissions produced by conventional internal combustion aircraft, rocket-powered missiles and ground vehicles while delivering the situational awareness and precision that helps their operators Proceed with Certainty,” Mr. Karklin added.

AeroVironment’s ISO 14001:2015 certificate (CERT-013516) took effect February 9, 2021 after a multi-month audit with SAI Global Assurance, a leading global management systems certification body. The certification addresses all of the company’s operations in Ventura County, California as well as its operations in Huntsville, Alabama, Wilmington, Massachusetts and Lawrence, Kansas. The certification complements the AS9100 Revision D (2016), Quality Management System Certification AeroVironment received in 2018.

In line with its founding principles, AeroVironment has become one of the largest electric UAS manufacturers, delivering a suite of zero-emission, energy efficient, battery-powered UAS and tactical missile systems as well as developing stratospheric, solar powered high-altitude pseudo-satellites (HAPS) for global connectivity. These innovative vehicles are designed to deliver valuable new capabilities to their users while also reducing their logistical footprint and environmental impact.

To learn more about AeroVironment’s Environmental Management System and Corporate Social Responsibility program, visit https://www.avinc.com/about/corporate-social-responsibility.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Aerovironment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AeroVironment Earns ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management System - Aligns with the Company’s Zero-Emission Unmanned Systems AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced the company has earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 certification for its Environmental Management System. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Bitcoin Billionaire": Xiaomi, VW, GoPro, Tesla, Samsung SDI, Rakuten
11.03.21
AeroVironment Secures $5.9 Million Puma 3 AE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military Sales Contract Award for U.S. Ally
09.03.21
AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
09.03.21
AeroVironment Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Arcturus UAV Awarded Approximately $7 Million Task Order for U.S. Special Operations Command Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program
24.02.21
AeroVironment Acquires Progeny Systems Corporation’s Intelligent Systems Group, a Leading Provider of Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Machine Learning and Perceptive Autonomy Technologies and Services
23.02.21
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
22.02.21
AeroVironment, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Arcturus UAV, Expands Portfolio with Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
10
AeroInviroment