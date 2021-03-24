AeroVironment Earns ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management System - Aligns with the Company’s Zero-Emission Unmanned Systems

The international ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management standard provides an environmental management system framework for companies to help identify, monitor and control their environmental impact, such as resource consumption and waste production.

“AeroVironment’s purpose is to secure lives and advance sustainability through transformative innovation. Earning ISO 14001 certification demonstrates our commitment to advancing sustainable practices,’’ said Kenneth Karklin, AeroVironment senior vice president and chief operating officer. “By developing a formal Environmental Management System that is ISO 14001 certified, we are able to actively measure and closely manage the overall environmental impact of company decisions, placing a greater focus on AeroVironment’s environmental footprint.”

“With a 50-year history of doing more with much less, AeroVironment offers a portfolio of battery-powered small unmanned aircraft and tactical missile systems designed for rapid deployment and small logistical footprint. Employed directly by frontline troops, AeroVironment’s solutions avoid the greenhouse gas emissions produced by conventional internal combustion aircraft, rocket-powered missiles and ground vehicles while delivering the situational awareness and precision that helps their operators Proceed with Certainty,” Mr. Karklin added.

AeroVironment’s ISO 14001:2015 certificate (CERT-013516) took effect February 9, 2021 after a multi-month audit with SAI Global Assurance, a leading global management systems certification body. The certification addresses all of the company’s operations in Ventura County, California as well as its operations in Huntsville, Alabama, Wilmington, Massachusetts and Lawrence, Kansas. The certification complements the AS9100 Revision D (2016), Quality Management System Certification AeroVironment received in 2018.

In line with its founding principles, AeroVironment has become one of the largest electric UAS manufacturers, delivering a suite of zero-emission, energy efficient, battery-powered UAS and tactical missile systems as well as developing stratospheric, solar powered high-altitude pseudo-satellites (HAPS) for global connectivity. These innovative vehicles are designed to deliver valuable new capabilities to their users while also reducing their logistical footprint and environmental impact.

To learn more about AeroVironment’s Environmental Management System and Corporate Social Responsibility program, visit https://www.avinc.com/about/corporate-social-responsibility.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

