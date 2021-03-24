 

Know Labs Confirms Particle Bulb Kills SARS-CoV-2

Know Labs, Inc., an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, through its proprietary electromagnetic energy technology platforms, today shares with the public preliminary study results from Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) indicating the Particle bulb’s ability to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, the Particle bulb can kill a number of common household bacteria and germs, for example E. Coli, Salmonella, and Staphylococcus.

Rather than using dangerous UV-C light to kill germs quickly, Particle’s method is “low and slow.” Particle bulb disinfects germs using Gentle UV, a blend of UV-A light, for longer periods, allowing it to be used safely near people in homes, businesses, and institutions.

Results

Multiple tests performed by Texas Biomed demonstrated a 95% reduction in the SARS-CoV-2 virus after 5 hours of exposure to the Particle bulb; a 99% reduction in 6 hours; and a 99.9% reduction in 8 hours.

“We were very pleased to work with Texas Biomed because of their reputation as a global leader in eradicating infectious diseases and we’re really excited by these results,” said Know Labs CEO, Phil Bosua.

Texas Biomed is a world-renowned, independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute specializing in infectious diseases. Home to a CDC-regulated biosafety level-4 laboratory, Texas Biomed develops vaccines and therapies to successfully treat some of the world’s deadliest diseases, including COVID-19. Viraj Kulkarni, Ph.D., Staff Scientist at the Disease Intervention & Prevention Division at Texas Biomed, stated, "Study results indicated Particle bulb is effective at inactivating the virus that causes COVID-19. Technologies, like Particle, have great potential in assisting the world.”

About Texas Biomedical Research Institute

Texas Biomed is an independent, nonprofit research institute that has delivered high quality and reliable scientific data, spanning basic discovery through preclinical development. Texas Biomed performs both independent, grant-funded research and contract research, contributing to the development of diagnostics, therapies and vaccines to combat the world’s deadliest diseases.

