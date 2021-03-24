Robotic Assistance Devices to Integrate EAGL Gunshot Detection Technology into All Security Devices

EAGL Technology was established in 2015 after acquiring gunshot ballistic science developed by the Department of Energy (DOE) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). EAGL has advanced this technology by creating a state-of-the-art security system. The EAGL product offering utilizes the company’s patented FireFly Ballistic Sensor technology which RAD will offer, as an integrated option, on all mobile and stationary security solutions. EAGL clients include Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens and many more.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with EAGL Technology, Inc . to offer EAGL’s Gunshot Detection System (GDS) in all present and foreseeable future RAD devices.

“We are honored that RAD will be integrating EAGL solutions into their innovative offerings,” said Jennifer Russell, Senior VP of Security Technology at EAGL Technology, Inc. “There are such great synergies in supporting RAD, the markets that they serve, and our GDS solutions.”

A Gunshot Detection System is defined as a system that can recognize as well as identify the location of gunfire or other weapon fire. This detection can be done using an array of acoustic sensors. Gunshot detection systems can be utilized for various applications such as for security agencies, the military, and law enforcement to pinpoint the direction of gunfire, the source and in some occasions the kind of weapon used. According to Verified Market Research, the global Gunshot Detection Systems market was valued at $1.41 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.18% from 2020 to 2027.

“RAD prospects have driven the need to add this important technology to the RAD lineup,” said Steve Reinharz, RAD President. “We’ve been evaluating EAGL for almost two years and we are thrilled to bring this full integration to our dealer channel.”

According to Gun Violence Archive, there were 417 mass shootings in 2019, making it the worst year on record for this type of attack. “We have been receiving repeated requests that gunshot detection capabilities be built into RAD devices from industries as varied as transit operators, retail property managers, and law enforcement. Integrating EAGL’s technology into RAD’s autonomous response solutions should be well received by all of the markets we serve,” Reinharz concluded.