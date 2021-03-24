 

Robotic Assistance Devices to Integrate EAGL Gunshot Detection Technology into All Security Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with EAGL Technology, Inc. to offer EAGL’s Gunshot Detection System (GDS) in all present and foreseeable future RAD devices.

EAGL Technology was established in 2015 after acquiring gunshot ballistic science developed by the Department of Energy (DOE) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). EAGL has advanced this technology by creating a state-of-the-art security system. The EAGL product offering utilizes the company’s patented FireFly Ballistic Sensor technology which RAD will offer, as an integrated option, on all mobile and stationary security solutions. EAGL clients include Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens and many more.

“We are honored that RAD will be integrating EAGL solutions into their innovative offerings,” said Jennifer Russell, Senior VP of Security Technology at EAGL Technology, Inc. “There are such great synergies in supporting RAD, the markets that they serve, and our GDS solutions.”

A Gunshot Detection System is defined as a system that can recognize as well as identify the location of gunfire or other weapon fire. This detection can be done using an array of acoustic sensors. Gunshot detection systems can be utilized for various applications such as for security agencies, the military, and law enforcement to pinpoint the direction of gunfire, the source and in some occasions the kind of weapon used. According to Verified Market Research, the global Gunshot Detection Systems market was valued at $1.41 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.18% from 2020 to 2027.

“RAD prospects have driven the need to add this important technology to the RAD lineup,” said Steve Reinharz, RAD President. “We’ve been evaluating EAGL for almost two years and we are thrilled to bring this full integration to our dealer channel.”

According to Gun Violence Archive, there were 417 mass shootings in 2019, making it the worst year on record for this type of attack. “We have been receiving repeated requests that gunshot detection capabilities be built into RAD devices from industries as varied as transit operators, retail property managers, and law enforcement. Integrating EAGL’s technology into RAD’s autonomous response solutions should be well received by all of the markets we serve,” Reinharz concluded.

Seite 1 von 3
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotic Assistance Devices to Integrate EAGL Gunshot Detection Technology into All Security Devices Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with EAGL Technology, Inc. to offer EAGL’s Gunshot Detection System …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Signs Lease for New Production Facility in Greater Detroit Area
15.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Published Case Study Regarding Security and Cost Savings at Client Citrus Construction
11.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with DSI
09.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces That Its ‘QuickShip’ Turnaround Time in Full Operation
05.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with St. Moritz Security Services
01.03.21
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces Accelerated Order Activity - New Orders From Fortune Ranked Clients
23.02.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Large Expansion Order Received from Fortune 50 Client

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
17
#RADArmy! KI gestützte Robotic Sicherheitstechnik