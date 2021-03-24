 

Champion Athleticwear Named the Official Sideline Apparel Partner of the Premier Lacrosse League

24.03.2021   

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has named Champion Athleticwear as the official sideline apparel partner for their 2021 season. The partnership will include providing all sideline apparel, collaboration on clothing lines, marketing initiatives, and other creative co-branding opportunities.

“Champion is poised to bring an exciting new look to the PLL’s sidelines this summer,” says co-founder and CMO, Paul Rabil. “We’re thrilled to work alongside a company who puts an emphasis on authenticity, innovation and culture. At the PLL, we proudly embody Be Your Own Champion with our approach on and off the field.”

Champion will supply all practice apparel for the league’s players, staff and coaches, in a variety of styles. Coaches and staff will be outfitted in sweatshirts, polos, hats, t-shirts and quarter zips while players will be provided shorts, sweatshirts, joggers, slides, jackets and t-shirts. The PLL and Champion will also be working together to create innovative new apparel products specifically for the sport of lacrosse.

The launch of the partnership will also include a PLL x Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie in Champion’s iconic silver gray with an embroidered PLL left chest logo and printed Champion script sleeve logos for $65 and a Reverse Weave Crewneck in silver gray with a PLL logo applique and embroidered Champion script logo for $60. Merchandise will be available online at the PLL (shop.premierlacrosseleague.com) and Champion (champion.com) websites in sizes S-2XL.

”Champion has over 100 years of innovating in sports as an authentic American athletic apparel brand, and we are truly excited to bring this rich heritage and contemporary brand to partner with the Premier Lacrosse League to create custom gear for lacrosse players and fans across the country,” said Jon Ram, Group President, Global Activewear. “To be able to take inspiration from today’s design and innovation trends and blend them with new technologies in sport apparel for the ultimate lacrosse product for the PLL has been very rewarding. We are proud to partner with the PLL, as the league and its players embody sportsmanship and progressive values.”

The PLL will be returning to a tour-based format for the 2021 season, with 43 total games over 11 weekends beginning June 4th through the PLL Championship on September 19th. The PLL just held its Expansion Draft for its 8th club, Cannons LC, and will be holding its Entry Draft on March 25 and College Draft on April 6.

ABOUT PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered with the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL was named Sports Breakthrough of the Year in 2020 by the Sports Business Journal and is distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Universal. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About Champion

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

