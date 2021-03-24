Colfondos Selects Charles River to Scale for Growth

Charles River enables Colfondos to meet the bespoke demands of their investment process and automate support across asset classes for the geographies they invest in. Colfondos will be able to enter new markets in Chile and Peru at enterprise scale, leveraging Charles River’s open architecture platform and interoperability with an ecosystem of liquidity, data and regulatory reporting providers.

Charles River Development , a State Street company, today announced that Colfondos S.A. Pensiones y Cesantías (Colfondos), one of Colombia’s largest pension funds, has selected the cloud-based Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to manage their domestic and global equity and fixed income portfolios on a consolidated front and middle office platform.

“Charles River’s scalability and ability to handle Latin America workflows and asset classes enables us to automate processes and grow assets and accounts under management,” said Andrés Lozano, Chief Investment Officer, Colfondos. “Charles River’s local support teams and expertise in Latin America markets was key to our decision to adopt their platform.”

“For over 20 years, Charles River has maintained a strong presence in Latin America supporting our growing client base,” said Matt Daly, Managing Director, Charles River Development. “Our SaaS-deployed platform, built on Microsoft Azure, enables firms to expand their regional footprint, service new asset classes and address regulatory data residency requirements.”

Investment managers, pensions, private banks, wealth managers and insurance companies in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Panama currently manage over USD$350 billion on Charles River IMS.

About Colfondos

Colfondos S.A. Pensiones y Cesantias operates as a pension fund manager. The Company manages pension and investment funds with total AUM´s of USD 13.2 BN and has close to 3 mm clients. Colfondos is the third largest private pension fund in Colombia.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River’s front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office capabilities, Charles River’s cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha℠. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of as of February 2021)