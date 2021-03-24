 

The Parent Company Launches Fun Uncle Cruisers – a Disruptive Entry Into the Value Vape Category

TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) house of brands, extends its product offerings today with the launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers, full gram vape cartridges available in five popular strains for just $25.

Fun Uncle Cruisers (Photo: Business Wire)

The launch of Cruisers delivers on The Parent Company’s promise of product economics resulting from the merger of California’s top cannabis companies under The Parent Company earlier this year. By bringing together the best of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, branding and omnichannel distribution, The Parent Company has created the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California, with efficiencies and resources to create quality cannabis at an approachable price point, resulting in best-in-class product margins. Distillate for Cruisers is produced by leveraging The Parent Company’s in-house extraction team, which sources flower from a network of over 500 California growers and currently provides 20% of the distillate sold in the state. These in-house capabilities ensure a superior product that is produced at a greater value than ever before in the legal market. The $25 MSRP is an industry disruptor as 90% of the $500M in 1g vape sales today have an MSRP over $401. Cruisers will also be conveniently available for California consumers through the power of The Parent Company’s omnichannel direct-to-consumer platform – an integrated retail and e-commerce platform offering in-store pickup, curbside pick-up, express delivery and scheduled delivery at caliva.com – as well as The Parent Company’s in-house distribution company which actively reaches over 450 dispensary accounts.

“Our strategy in forming The Parent Company was to maximize product margins by owning our own supply chain, and our initial product launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers executes against what we set out to do” said The Parent Company CEO Steve Allan. “We are entering this category with the goal to be the clear category leader. With our extensive direct-to-consumer reach, a state-wide network of dispensary wholesale customers, large scale manufacturing capacity and access to raw materials, we have all the capabilities to achieve this goal. These new cartridges conveniently deliver a full gram of high-quality distillate at a very competitive price.”

