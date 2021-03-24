 

RRD Announces End-to-End Care Kit Solution for Healthcare Organizations to Drive Member Loyalty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications services, today announced Care Kits by RRD to help healthcare companies adapt to industry changes and demonstrate their commitment to member and patient wellness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005547/en/

Care kits contain products that are carefully sourced and evaluated for quality, meeting the exact needs of an individual patient or member. (Photo: Business Wire)

Care kits contain products that are carefully sourced and evaluated for quality, meeting the exact needs of an individual patient or member. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on the success of RRD’s diagnostic test kits, the company now offers a wide range of diverse care kits spanning telemedicine prep, COVID-19, diabetes management, asthma, social isolation and more. The end-to-end solution encompasses kit ideation, design, item procurement, packaging, fulfillment and communications -- both inside and outside of the box. RRD has already curated nearly three million care kits on behalf of several dozen clients.

A recent Wellframe study found 57% of Americans with chronic conditions have delayed healthcare services and experienced a gap in care due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the 2021 Medicare Shopping and Switching Study found the use of care kits can help positively impact member impressions. In fact, 59% of Medicare Advantage members said receiving COVID-19 or flu kits improved their opinion of an insurer, demonstrating the ability of care kits to reaffirm company commitment to member and patient wellness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the delay of healthcare services for many individuals managing chronic conditions, making it extremely difficult for them to adhere to their care plans,” said Nicole Williams, Vice President of Go-To-Market Strategy, RRD Healthcare Solutions. “At the same time, healthcare organizations find themselves in completely new territory, looking for new ways to deliver care to members from a distance. Healthcare payers and providers can now supplement in-person healthcare services and keep patients and members healthy by delivering tools and resources to their homes. RRD is proud to play a critical role in helping people adhere to care plans with our care kits.”

Each kit contains products that are carefully sourced and evaluated for quality, meeting the exact needs of an individual patient or member. One kit offered by RRD’s scalable solution is the “Healthy Mom Kit,” which includes prenatal vitamins, nausea treatment, a pregnancy journal, belly butter, antacids, a belly band and compression socks. The “COVID Care Kit” provides patients and members with facemasks, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, facial tissue, a digital thermometer and a COVID-19 home test kit.

The development and execution of these kits involves a high level of supply chain complexity, including secure PHI (Protected Health Information) handling, component and commodity shortages and logistical planning.

“With RRD’s existing supply chain solutions and facilities that are equipped to handle FDA regulated items and PHI, we are uniquely positioned to address healthcare industry challenges, such as compliance, cost and speed to market, with ease,” said Ken Gammon, Vice President, RRD Healthcare Solutions. “With close to three million care kits already executed by our team in a three-month period, we are eager to continue working with our clients in the healthcare space to provide critical care tools to those who need it most.”

For more information about Care Kits by RRD, visit rrd.com/care-kits and tune into a webinar presented by RRD Healthcare Solutions and special guest Fitbit Health Solutions on Wednesday, April 7 at 1:00 p.m. CT here.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

R.R.Donnelley & Sons Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RRD Announces End-to-End Care Kit Solution for Healthcare Organizations to Drive Member Loyalty R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications services, today announced Care Kits by RRD to help healthcare companies adapt to industry changes and demonstrate their commitment to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
RRD Wins 3M 2020 Supplier of the Year Award
04.03.21
RRD Launches Full Suite of 3D Solutions to Bring New Dimensions to Interactive Customer Experiences
23.02.21
RRD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results