PPD and Clinical Ink Collaborate on Innovative Process for Lupus Assessment and Near Real-Time Access to Endpoint Data

The foundation of the data collection is a customized PPD version of Clinical Ink's proprietary electronic Lupus Assessment Suite (eLAS). Using eLAS simplifies investigator and patient participation in clinical trials and provides pharmaceutical industry customers with near real-time access to SLE endpoint data.

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD ), a leading global contract research organization, and Clinical Ink , a global clinical technology company, have jointly developed a systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) assessment review process to simplify operationalizing clinical trials for this chronic autoimmune disease. The companies’ collaborative approach focuses on enhancing data quality and research site personnel experiences and efficiencies, in turn supporting pharmaceutical industry clients in developing new SLE treatments.

“Combining PPD’s team of SLE operational and clinical experts with Clinical Ink’s proprietary eLAS solution enables us to offer near real-time access to critical SLE endpoint data,” said Carol Olson, M.D., Ph.D., vice president and head of global product development at PPD. “This consolidated approach addresses one of the most important challenges in SLE studies related to the variability of placebo response and improves efficacy signal detection. It also enables us to conduct a central review of key data by a dedicated team, enhancing the accuracy and consistency of our results.”

“The assessments used in SLE clinical trials are complex, subject to wide variability and not routinely used in everyday rheumatology clinical practice,” said Doug Pierce, president of Clinical Ink. “These complexities make operationalizing SLE trials incredibly difficult. By bringing together this custom version of eLAS with PPD’s dedicated expert review team, we are combining efforts to deliver new and enhanced capabilities for customers who are developing new SLE treatment options.”

Clinical Ink’s eLAS is a therapeutic-specific application of its Lunexis platform, featuring a fully integrated suite of SLE disease assessment questionnaires and patient-reported outcomes that are completed by clinicians and patients. With eLAS, investigators enter patient data once and the system automatically populates the appropriate fields across the required assessments, reducing redundant data entries and errors, which saves time and enhances site efficiencies.