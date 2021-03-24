 

ZoomInfo Places First in 26 Rankings in G2’s 2021 Spring Grid Reports

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned a company-record 26 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Spring 2021 Grid Reports. The company claimed at least one No. 1 ranking in nine different disciplines, including four-way sweeps of Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence.

ZoomInfo appeared on a total of 42 G2 Grid Reports, its highest total ever, surpassing the previous mark of 37, which was set one period earlier in Winter 2021.

ZoomInfo’s 26 best-in-class placements marked an increase of four over its prior record of 22 in Winter 2021. The company maintained the No. 1 spot in each of those 22 rankings.

“As we invest in our product, we continue to see broad-based momentum and positive feedback from customers and independent rating firms like G2,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “The G2 Grid Reports have increasingly demonstrated that not only are we building products that span a wide spectrum of pain points, but we’re doing it with best-in-class products which serve all types of go-to-market professionals.”

Demonstrating its versatility as both a lead enrichment tool and a sales and marketing intelligence solution, ZoomInfo expanded to a record 12 different sections. After making its debut in the Recruiting Automation section last quarter, the company broke into Lead Intelligence by sweeping the section in the Spring 2021 Grid Reports. Also of note:

  • ZoomInfo collected at least 19 No. 1 rankings for the third straight set of Grid Reports, averaging 22 top placements during that time. It also earned at least 10 No. 1 rankings for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • ZoomInfo claimed at least three new No. 1 rankings for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 13th consecutive quarter.
  • For the fourth straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections.
  • In all, ZoomInfo was named the No. 1 Enterprise solution in six different sections.
  • ZoomInfo topped LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence grid for the seventh consecutive quarter.
  • ZoomInfo matched or improved its ranking in all 37 grids in which it appeared last quarter (Winter 2021).
  • ZoomInfo made its first appearance in the Recruiting Automation grid at the Enterprise level.
  • Only five of ZoomInfo’s 42 rankings were outside the section’s top-two.

The Spring 2021 Grid Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveal the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

