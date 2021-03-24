 

Continuing to Shape Its Leadership Team for the Future, PG&E Names Chris Foster as Chief Financial Officer

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced the appointment of Chris Foster as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Foster served as Vice President and Interim CFO for PG&E Corporation since September 2020 and has held various leadership roles at PG&E Corporation and its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company since 2011.

Chris Foster, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, PG&E Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

As CFO, Mr. Foster will oversee the audit, accounting, financial planning, investor relations, treasury and tax teams. Mr. Foster previously served as Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations, as well as Director, Integrated Grid Planning and Innovation. In that role, he led efforts to advance R&D projects related to grid modernization and distributed energy resources, such as battery storage and electric vehicles. Previously, Mr. Foster served as Chief of Staff for PG&E Corporation’s Chairman, CEO and President, after joining the company in Washington, D.C., on the Federal Affairs team. His appointment was effective March 20.

“Chris knows PG&E inside and out and has demonstrated his invaluable expertise and guidance these past six months serving as interim CFO. He played an instrumental role in bringing us out of Chapter 11 as a stronger company positioned to achieve and maintain financial stability. I have the utmost trust in his ability to continue what he has started and to accelerate our efforts as we implement our business strategy going forward,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

“PG&E understands that a financially healthy energy company is essential to the success and prosperity of the communities we serve. We are focused on making the right investments and consistently delivering the performance that improves the triple bottom line of people, the planet, and California’s prosperity. I look forward to the progress we will continue to make together,” Mr. Foster said.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pgecorp.com.

