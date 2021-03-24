 

Dynacor Announces Construction Start on Plant Expansion Enabling 43% Increase in Nameplate Ore-Processing Capacity to Meet Rapidly Growing Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced a US$1.8 million investment through internally generated cash flow to expand its Veta Dorada ore processing plant capacity by 43% in Chala, Peru. 

The expansion already underway will enable Dynacor to process 430 tonnes per day (TPD) from its current nameplate 300 TPD capacity, a 43% increase. The Corporation has received the construction permit and signed contracts, a first contractor is on-site, and construction work began in the 2nd week of March 2021.

Jean Martineau, President and CEO, states, “This new expansion to our Veta Dorada plant in Chala, Peru, is a first step to meeting our strategic milestone of growing the company’s ore processing capacity and gold sales. The significant increase in the plant’s throughput will begin immediately after completion of the construction, and therefore we expect to see a healthy rise in sales starting in the 2nd half of this year and ahead of our original forecast.”

The plant capacity increase is both ahead of the planned schedule, and larger in scope as ASM ore deliveries are rapidly ramping up and have been doing so for quite some time. As previously reported, for the last number of years, the Veta Dorada plant has been steadily increasing its daily output. It is currently operating at its maximum level of 40-45 TPD above the plant’s nameplate capacity of 300 TPD due to the optimization of various plant parameters. The construction completion date is scheduled for June 2021.

Dynacor is one of the first ASM ore processing companies to export gold bars from Peru to Switzerland. Today Dynacor is a significant ASM ore purchasing and processing company strategically located minutes off the Pan American Highway in Peru. Management’s decision to move the operation to a much more accessible location than its previous remote and older site about 6 hours off the highway is starting to pay dividends.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX): DNG
OTC (United States): DNGDF

Shares Outstanding: 38 815 029

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7adf97c-6319-4530-821b- ...

  

CONTACT: CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Director, Shareholder Relations
Dale Nejmeldeen
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
T: 514-393-9000 #230
E: investors@dynacor.com

Dynacor Gold Mines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynacor Announces Construction Start on Plant Expansion Enabling 43% Increase in Nameplate Ore-Processing Capacity to Meet Rapidly Growing Demand MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced a US$1.8 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Dynacor Announces February 2021 Sales of US$11.9 Million (Unaudited) (C$15.1 Million) a 105% Year Over Year Increase
26.02.21
Dynacor Declares March 2021 Monthly Dividend
25.02.21
Dynacor Announces January 2021 Sales of US$16.1 Million (Unaudited) (C$20.5 Million) and Sees 39.2% Year Over Year Growth in ASM Gold Ore Purchases