 

Sirios signs a 7,500m drilling contract with Boart Longyear for the Cheechoo Gold Project, Quebec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce the signing of a reverse circulation drilling contract with Boart Longyear. The drill contract will include a minimum 7,500 metre program to commence this summer on the Cheechoo gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Reverse Circulation Drilling

The campaign will be carried out using reverse circulation drilling (RC drilling), a reliable drilling technology widely used throughout the world. RC drilling is particularly advantageous for definition drilling in advanced projects targeting near-surface deposits. RC drills are significantly faster and less expensive than diamond drills, resulting in more holes drilled during this campaign and at a lower cost per meter.

Due to the larger diameter of the drilled hole, RC drilling allows for larger, more representative samples, which is particularly more suitable for gold deposits where mineralization is erratically distributed (nugget effect). Sampling is also faster, since the RC cuttings are sent from the drill rig to the laboratory with fewer intermediate steps, such as eliminating delays related to core sawing.

On the Cheechoo project, RC drilling will allow us to achieve our objective of deposit definition by providing reliable geological data in a more timely and cost-effective manner.

Campaign Objective

The objective of this summer's drilling program will be to better define the Cheechoo deposit and subsequently initiate a new resource estimate update (starting in 2022). This update is expected to convert a significant amount of the inferred resources to indicated resources. Improving the classification of the project's gold resources will allow us to improve the market valuation of the Cheechoo deposit as well as taking the project to a more advanced stage by completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng, President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo.

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world’s leading provider of drilling services, drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and drilling companies.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource.1

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada. Sirios Resources Inc. is primarily focused on its Cheechoo gold discovery while actively exploring the high gold potential of its other properties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact :
Dominique Doucet, President & CEO, P.Eng.
Tel. : (514) 918-2867
ddoucet@sirios.com

website : www.sirios.com

1 BBA, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020 


Sirios Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sirios signs a 7,500m drilling contract with Boart Longyear for the Cheechoo Gold Project, Quebec MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce the signing of a reverse circulation drilling contract with Boart Longyear. The drill contract will include a minimum 7,500 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
19
Sirios Resources Inc, beginnt nun die Party?