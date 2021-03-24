Serial Entrepreneur Shafin Diamond Tejani Joins Cloud Nine as Strategic Advisor

Shafin is a serial entrepreneur and investor, with an ability for spotting tech trends early and bringing the right talent together to solve real problems. As CEO of Victory Square, he has pioneered a unique venture-build model to support startup growth, offering expertise and leadership, apart from funding, to unlock value and generate revenue.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of serial entrepreneur, Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO and Founder of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”), as a Strategic Advisor.

“We are thrilled to have Shafin as a strategic advisor. He brings vast experience in the tech startup space in addition to his in-depth knowledge of Web 3.0,” said Kant Trivedi, Director of Cloud Nine. “We believe that his strategic approach to product building and marketing will accelerate our upcoming product launches and help us expand partnerships in the emerging technology space.”

Victory Square’s current portfolio consists of 20+ companies at the cutting-edge of innovation, with a focus on next generation internet companies in key sectors including digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

“People around the world are learning more about decentralized technologies and the endless innovations with those technologies,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO and Founder of Victory Square. “Cloud Nine has assembled a brilliant team and I am thrilled to be working together with them to help launch emerging technology products that add immense value to people’s lives.”

Prior to founding VST, Shafin launched his first company, a matchmaking service called iFlurtz, out of his dormitory at the age of 19. Since then, he has launched over 40 startups in 21 different countries, employed over 350 people and generated over $1 billion in enterprise value.

Outside of his entrepreneurial work, Shafin has become one of Canada’s leading advocates of venture philanthropy, with a focus on ensuring that more children and youth reach their full potential. Over the years, Shafin and his team have donated 10,000 volunteer hours and helped raise more than $88 million in support of these causes.

Shafin has received numerous awards including Inc.’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies, the Prime Minister's Volunteer Award, EY’s Technology Entrepreneur of the Year and Canadian Angel Investor of the Year.