Intrado Life & Safety Launches Spatial Command & Control for Map-based 911 Call Handling

ISLANDIA, N.Y., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the release of Spatial Command & Control, a comprehensive incident response mapping solution that combines authoritative GIS data, supplemental data, and powerful search tools on a single screen. Spatial Command & Control works across customer premises equipment (CPE) platforms, including Intrado’s market-leading VIPER 911 call handling platform.

As telecommunicators determine the most accurate location of an emergency, they typically look across multiple monitors to compare Automatic Location Identification (ALI) screens, call queues, supplemental location data sources, and computer aided dispatch (CAD) maps. These various resources must be evaluated to accurately dispatch first responders to the appropriate location. This manual process of interpreting numerous screens has the potential for dispatching errors and delays, and is especially challenging for newer dispatchers.

Intrado’s Spatial Command & Control makes it easy for telecommunicators to quickly locate callers and incidents by displaying all location data regardless of source – including ALI, device-based location services, and supplemental data – in one user-friendly, map-centric display. It minimizes location errors and accelerates response times with:

Highly accurate GIS location data delivered over a customizable map interface that even novice workers can quickly adopt.

Key landmarks or other contextual clues which can help dispatchers determine the specific location of the incident, including 3D visualization of buildings and interior locations when available.

Visualization of available responding units, real-time traffic information, and estimated arrival times.

A streamlined call workflow when paired with VIPER.

“Answering 911 calls is a stressful and difficult job with major implications for the safety of our communities,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “It is our goal to create innovative solutions that make the telecommunicator’s job easier while quickly getting help to those who need it. We have delivered on that goal with the introduction of Spatial Command & Control.”

Spatial Command & Control joins a robust portfolio of NG911 and GIS technology solutions backed by extensive data management expertise. To learn more about Intrado’s Spatial Command & Control solution and other GIS services, visit Intrado.com.

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

