 

Intrado Life & Safety Launches Spatial Command & Control for Map-based 911 Call Handling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

New Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping solution provides a flexible geospatial interface with authoritative location data and call handling integration to improve 911 incident response

ISLANDIA, N.Y., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the release of Spatial Command & Control, a comprehensive incident response mapping solution that combines authoritative GIS data, supplemental data, and powerful search tools on a single screen. Spatial Command & Control works across customer premises equipment (CPE) platforms, including Intrado’s market-leading VIPER 911 call handling platform.

As telecommunicators determine the most accurate location of an emergency, they typically look across multiple monitors to compare Automatic Location Identification (ALI) screens, call queues, supplemental location data sources, and computer aided dispatch (CAD) maps. These various resources must be evaluated to accurately dispatch first responders to the appropriate location. This manual process of interpreting numerous screens has the potential for dispatching errors and delays, and is especially challenging for newer dispatchers.

Intrado’s Spatial Command & Control makes it easy for telecommunicators to quickly locate callers and incidents by displaying all location data regardless of source – including ALI, device-based location services, and supplemental data – in one user-friendly, map-centric display. It minimizes location errors and accelerates response times with:

  • Highly accurate GIS location data delivered over a customizable map interface that even novice workers can quickly adopt.
  • Key landmarks or other contextual clues which can help dispatchers determine the specific location of the incident, including 3D visualization of buildings and interior locations when available.
  • Visualization of available responding units, real-time traffic information, and estimated arrival times.
  • A streamlined call workflow when paired with VIPER.

“Answering 911 calls is a stressful and difficult job with major implications for the safety of our communities,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “It is our goal to create innovative solutions that make the telecommunicator’s job easier while quickly getting help to those who need it. We have delivered on that goal with the introduction of Spatial Command & Control.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Spatial Command & Control joins a robust portfolio of NG911 and GIS technology solutions backed by extensive data management expertise. To learn more about Intrado’s Spatial Command & Control solution and other GIS services, visit Intrado.com.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402.716.6578




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrado Life & Safety Launches Spatial Command & Control for Map-based 911 Call Handling New Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping solution provides a flexible geospatial interface with authoritative location data and call handling integration to improve 911 incident responseISLANDIA, N.Y., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin