Eguana Announces Completion of Conversion of Debentures and Debt Settlement Agreements

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), and in connection with the previously announced conversion of the Company’s 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) issued on June 21, 2019 and August 8, 2019, has entered into shares for debt agreements (the “Agreements”) with certain remaining holders of the Debentures (the “Holders”).

“One of our core objectives this fiscal was to strengthen our balance sheet and working capital position,” commented Eguana CFO Sonja Kuehnle. “Eliminating the remaining $1.9 million of debt associated with our 2019 debentures has put the Company in a stronger financial position, with the expectation of converting all remaining debentures in April, as we work toward a debt free balance sheet.”