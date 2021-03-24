Eguana Announces Completion of Conversion of Debentures and Debt Settlement Agreements
CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), and in connection with the previously announced conversion of the Company’s 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) issued on June 21, 2019 and August 8, 2019, has entered into shares for debt agreements (the “Agreements”) with certain remaining holders of the Debentures (the “Holders”).
“One of our core objectives this fiscal was to strengthen our balance sheet and working capital position,” commented Eguana CFO Sonja Kuehnle. “Eliminating the remaining $1.9 million of debt associated with our 2019 debentures has put the Company in a stronger financial position, with the expectation of converting all remaining debentures in April, as we work toward a debt free balance sheet.”
Pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, the Holders had a prior option to convert remaining interest due into common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”). Under the terms of the Agreements, each dated March 22, 2021, $2,180 of interest owed by the Company to the Holders under the Debentures will be paid through the issuance of 4,588 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.475 per share.
The Agreements and the issuance of the Common Shares issuable thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSXV. The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. For more information concerning the Conversion, please see the Company’s news release dated February 19, 2021, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Eguana Technologies Inc.
Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America and Australia.
