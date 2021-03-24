 

Eguana Announces Completion of Conversion of Debentures and Debt Settlement Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), and in connection with the previously announced conversion of the Company’s 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) issued on June 21, 2019 and August 8, 2019,  has entered into shares for debt agreements (the “Agreements”) with certain remaining holders of the Debentures (the “Holders”).

“One of our core objectives this fiscal was to strengthen our balance sheet and working capital position,” commented Eguana CFO Sonja Kuehnle. “Eliminating the remaining $1.9 million of debt associated with our 2019 debentures has put the Company in a stronger financial position, with the expectation of converting all remaining debentures in April, as we work toward a debt free balance sheet.”

Pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, the Holders had a prior option to convert remaining interest due into common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”). Under the terms of the Agreements, each dated March 22, 2021, $2,180 of interest owed by the Company to the Holders under the Debentures will be paid through the issuance of 4,588 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.475 per share.

The Agreements and the issuance of the Common Shares issuable thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSXV. The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.  For more information concerning the Conversion, please see the Company’s news release dated February 19, 2021, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America and Australia.

Seite 1 von 3
Eguana Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eguana Announces Completion of Conversion of Debentures and Debt Settlement Agreements NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), in accordance …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
EnergySage and Eguana Team Up for Texas Homeowners with Residential Energy Storage Rebate Program
16.03.21
Eguana Announces Debt Settlement Agreement With ITOCHU Corporation and Closing of Shares for Debt Transactions
01.03.21
Eguana Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Financial Results
26.02.21
Eguana Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
350
EGUANATECH - Pole Position bei Wechselrichtern für Batteriespeicher