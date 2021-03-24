 

Tecogen Sells Chiller to Connecticut High School

WALTHAM, MA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a 200-ton Tecochill unit to a large high school in Western Connecticut.  The system replaces a Tecochill unit that has been running at the school for almost 30 years and includes a renewed maintenance contract that will be serviced out of Tecogen's Connecticut service center. 

"The original Tecochill system for this school was commissioned in 1992," noted Jeffrey Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales at Tecogen. "The energy savings and reliability of gas cooling compared to electric chillers over that timespan were significant.  When it came time to replace the system, the school chose to stay with the Tecochill solution. We look forward to continuing to provide savings and resiliency to the electric grid for this school.”

The school is located in southwestern Connecticut, which has some of the highest electric rates in the Northeast due to grid congestion in the area.  The Tecochill system offsets a significant amount of electrical demand for the school during peak summer months when electric rates are highest, resulting in savings on utility costs and an overall reduction in the school’s greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

“This school has been a longstanding customer of Tecogen, and therefore understands the tremendous energy savings of the Tecochill product," stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "The new chiller will have updated refrigerants and emissions controls, as well as additional heat recovery to maximize the savings for the school.  The sale also speaks to the longevity and reliability of our Tecochill chillers.  With proper factory maintenance, our chillers help customers get the most useful life out of their equipment and ensure many years of energy savings.”

About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint. 

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.  

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc. 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors,” factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com


Disclaimer

