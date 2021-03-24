 

AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Emergency Use Authorization With FDA for Use of Its Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Company’s manufacturing partner, Empowered Diagnostics, has filed an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval to use ImmunoPass, the Company’s rapid test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies, to detect COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in whole blood at point-of-care locations.

AXIM announced earlier this month that it has completed clinical trials, identifying that operators found ImmunoPass easy to use and that they encountered no issues in using the Company’s test to measure participants’ levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies. AXIM worked with Empowered Diagnostics to compile these study results for inclusion in this EUA.

John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM Biotech CEO, commented: “With recent news that vaccines are expected to be available to all American adults by May, travel will likely pick back up shortly. This makes ImmunoPass even more relevant as neutralizing antibodies drop off at varying rates following vaccination. In order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we need to understand not only whether a person has been vaccinated but also whether their current levels of neutralizing antibodies are high enough for safe travel.”

About AXIM Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

