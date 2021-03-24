Sage launches Data & Analytics SaaS platform in U.S. & Canada
Business intelligence toolkit provides Sage 300 and Sage 100 customers with powerful financial reporting and data analytics
ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today
announced the launch of its new, cloud-first Sage Data & Analytics service
integration for Sage 300 and Sage 100 in the U.S. and Canada, having also recently launched in other global regions. A powerful business intelligence (BI) toolkit with AI and machine learning
capabilities, Sage Data & Analytics (SD&A) provides live sales dashboards, graphical cashflow analysis, detailed, trusted P&L reports and much more – all in the cloud.
Sage Data & Analytics delivers role-based dashboards, reports, metrics, and analytics that extract actionable business intelligence from company data. These drive increased revenue, cost savings, and competitive advantage.
- No coding knowledge required: Sage Data & Analytics comes with pre-built, fully customizable data models and analytics right out of the box.
- Multi-platform access: Customers can access their data from anywhere, on any device.
- Real-time data: Sage Data & Analytics connects directly to a user’s Sage 300 or Sage 100 database, giving access to the latest data in real-time.
- Scalable: As a customer grows – for example from a single location with a handful of users to a multi-site location with hundreds of users – Sage Data & Analytics scales with it, with Standard, Advanced, and Premium editions, as well as add-ons and consultancy options for additional customization and configuration.
Reduced IT workload: Sage Data & Analytics is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud, and system maintenance and product releases are fully automated.
“To continuously improve our products and services, Sage listens and responds to real customer needs. With this launch, we’re meeting the increasing demand for powerful and insightful reporting at a time when collecting, organizing, and presenting accurate data is more important for businesses than ever,” said Dewey Forrester, Vice President, North America, Business Development, Sage.
“Simply put, when you have a handle on your data – such as inventory movements, procurement operations and supplier performance – you are set up to thrive in this competitive, challenging market. Saga Data & Analytics will help our customers do more while bringing value to their business with access to their reporting data, from anywhere,” Forrester added.
