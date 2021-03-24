 

Sage launches Data & Analytics SaaS platform in Canada & U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Business intelligence toolkit provides Sage 300 and Sage 100 customers with powerful financial reporting and data analytics

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the launch of its new, cloud-first Sage Data & Analytics service integration in Canada and the U.S. for Sage 300 and Sage 100, having also recently launched in other global regions. A powerful business intelligence (BI) toolkit with AI and machine learning capabilities, Sage Data & Analytics (SD&A) provides live sales dashboards, graphical cashflow analysis, detailed, trusted P&L reports and much more – all in the cloud.

Sage Data & Analytics delivers role-based dashboards, reports, metrics, and analytics that extract actionable business intelligence from company data. These drive increased revenue, cost savings, and competitive advantage.

  • No coding knowledge required: Sage Data & Analytics comes with pre-built, fully customizable data models and analytics right out of the box.
  • Multi-platform access: Customers can access their data from anywhere, on any device.
  • Real-time data: Sage Data & Analytics connects directly to a user’s Sage 300 or Sage 100 database, giving access to the latest data in real-time.
  • Scalable: As a customer grows – for example from a single location with a handful of users to a multi-site location with hundreds of users – Sage Data & Analytics scales with it, with Standard, Advanced, and Premium editions, as well as add-ons and consultancy options for additional customization and configuration.
  • Reduced IT workload: Sage Data & Analytics is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud, and system maintenance and product releases are fully automated.

“To continuously improve our products and services, Sage listens and responds to real customer needs. With this launch, we’re meeting the increasing demand for powerful and insightful reporting at a time when collecting, organizing, and presenting accurate data is more important for businesses than ever,” said Dewey Forrester, Vice President, North America, Business Development, Sage.

“Simply put, when you have a handle on your data – such as inventory movements, procurement operations and supplier performance – you are set up to thrive in this competitive, challenging market. Saga Data & Analytics will help our customers do more while bringing value to their business with access to their reporting data, from anywhere,” Forrester added.

Seite 1 von 2
Sage Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sage launches Data & Analytics SaaS platform in Canada & U.S. Business intelligence toolkit provides Sage 300 and Sage 100 customers with powerful financial reporting and data analyticsTORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Sage launches Data & Analytics SaaS platform in U.S. & Canada
17.03.21
Zest AI becomes ASC 606 compliant and cuts costs 60% through financial automation with Sage Intacct
10.03.21
Sage expands partnership with Corporate Spending Innovations to deliver new Vendor Payments offering within Sage Intacct