Sage launches Data & Analytics SaaS platform in Canada & U.S.

Business intelligence toolkit provides Sage 300 and Sage 100 customers with powerful financial reporting and data analytics

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the launch of its new, cloud-first Sage Data & Analytics service integration in Canada and the U.S. for Sage 300 and Sage 100, having also recently launched in other global regions. A powerful business intelligence (BI) toolkit with AI and machine learning capabilities, Sage Data & Analytics (SD&A) provides live sales dashboards, graphical cashflow analysis, detailed, trusted P&L reports and much more – all in the cloud.



Sage Data & Analytics delivers role-based dashboards, reports, metrics, and analytics that extract actionable business intelligence from company data. These drive increased revenue, cost savings, and competitive advantage.