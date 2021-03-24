 

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Worth $ 79.37 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.14% CAGR Verified Market Research

- The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market

- Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market" by Technology (Electron IORT and Intraoperative Brachytherapy), by Product and Service (Products, Systems/Accelerators, Applicators & After loaders, Treatment Planning Systems, Accessories, and Services), by Application (Breast Cancer, Brain Tumor, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Endometrial & Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Other Cancers (penile cancer and prostate cancer)), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market was valued at USD 48.21 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 79.37 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.14 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Overview

Increase in incidence and prevalence rate of cancer across the globe is projected to drive the global intraoperative radiation therapy market during the forecast period, as radiation therapy is used in nearly 50% of all cancer treatments. According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, around 18 million cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2018 and head & neck cancer accounted for about 4% of the total cancer cases in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, an estimated 65,000 individuals will develop head & neck cancer in the near future.

The major players in the market are ZEISS Group, iCAD, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta AB, GMV Innovating Solutions, Sensus Healthcare, Inc., IntraOp Medical, Inc., Isoray, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sordina IORT Technologies.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market On the basis of Technology, Product and Service, Application, and Geography.

  • Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology
    • Electron IORT
    • Intraoperative Brachytherapy
  • Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Product and Service
    • Products
    • Systems/Accelerators
    • Applicators & Afterloaders
    • Treatment Planning Systems
    • Accessories
    • Services
  • Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Application
    • Breast Cancer
    • Brain Tumor
    • Gastrointestinal Cancer
    • Head & Neck Cancer
    • Colorectal Cancer
    • Endometrial & Cervical Cancer
    • Lung Cancer
    • Other Cancers (penile cancer and prostate cancer)
  • Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

