 

DGAP-News Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG Demonstrates Crisis Resilience in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 14:20  |  85   |   |   

DGAP-News: Diok RealEstate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG Demonstrates Crisis Resilience in 2020

24.03.2021 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Portfolio value rises to c. 206.3 million euros

- Earnings from the management of the proprietary portfolio rise by 78 percent

- Successfully negotiated new debt rollovers significantly reduce interest expense

Cologne, 24 March 2021 - DIOK RealEstate AG, a company specialising in office real estate in secondary locations in Germany, demonstrated its crisis-resilience during 2020, a financial year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, as it managed to increase its earnings from property management by about 78 percent, from 5.4 to 9.6 million euros. The total value of the investment properties approximated 206.3 million euros as of 31 December 2020. As a result of the property acquisitions in 2019, the financial expenses went up to 8.5 million euros despite the successful optimisation of the funding structure (year-end 2019: 5.7 million euros). The total assets of DIOK increased to c. 226.1 million euros by 31 December 2020 (year-end 2019: c. 214.9 million euros).

The value of the properties held by DIOK RealEstate AG grew by a modest 690,000 euros after a net valuation gain of 38.2 million euros during the pre-crisis year of 2019. The earnings before taxes and interest (EBIT) added up to c. 6.8 million euros (previous year: c. 40.7 million euros). The profit for the period equalled minus 1.9 million euros, after a prior-year result of c. 29.9 million euros. Having integrated the properties purchased the previous year, the company saw its cash flow from operations significantly boosted by the added rental income as it rose to c. 6.3 million euros (2019: 2.7 million euros).

Daniel L. Grosch, Member of the Management Board of Diok: "Following the brisk growth of our portfolio in 2019, the 2020 financial year was dominated by consolidation and the integration of the recently acquired assets. Particularly reassuring for us was the fact that none of our office units suffered collection losses as a result of COVID-19. Even and especially in times of crisis, our portfolio has proven resilient, once again vindicating our strategic focus on the office markets of auspicious second-tier cities that are dominated by occupiers from forward-looking industries in the areas of digitisation, communication, automation and pharmaceutical technologies, among others. In addition, we were able to close two refinancing transactions within less than twelve months, one in 2020 and the other in early 2021. This means we replaced short-term loans with long-term debts at lower interest rates, thereby reducing our annual interest expense by more than 19 percent. As a result, 2021 will be the first year for us to benefit from the interest savings, which we expect to amount to 1.33 million euros."

Seite 1 von 3
Diok RealEstate Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 10/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG Demonstrates Crisis Resilience in 2020 DGAP-News: Diok RealEstate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG Demonstrates Crisis Resilience in 2020 24.03.2021 / 14:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Portfolio value …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 1,00 EUR je Aktie für das ...
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
EQS-Adhoc: Changes on the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG erweist sich 2020 als krisenfest (deutsch)
14:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG erweist sich 2020 als krisenfest
10:01 Uhr
Original-Research: GBC Mittelstandsanleihen Index (von GBC AG):

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
5
Diok RealEstate AG