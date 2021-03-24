The GGtoor Chill TCG Showdown #3 drew Pokemon: TCG Online players from across the world trying to win their share of the cash prize pool, and the title of GGtoor PTCGO Champion. One of the first players to qualify for the Top 8 bracket was two-time International Champion Stéphane Ivanoff, playing a powerful new Cramorant VMAX deck, inspired by the one that World Champion Robin Schulz had used earlier the same day (in the official Pokémon Player's Cup 3 tournament.)

We had LittleDarkFury and Sinobii shout casting the Top 8 action. First up was the featured quarterfinals match, Stéphane Ivanoff and the Cramorant VMAX deck going against Dongyeol249, piloting Coalossal VMAX. Stéphane made light work of his opponent's deck in game one, and after struggling to set up in game two, Cramorant VMAX was able to recover and take the win in game 3 and move on to the Semifinals!

Stéphane was paired up against Will Simpson and his Eternatus VMAX deck. Even though Cramorant VMAX had the sheer power to be able to take down a force as big as Eternatus, Will's deck proved to be more consistent, and he managed to sweep his formidable opponent, stamping his ticket to the finals!

The other Semi-Finals match was Alloutblitzle (Decidueye) vs. Yu Ito (ADPZ.). Alloutblitzle managed to set up their Decidueye quick enough in game 1, and swiftly moved on to game 2 after Yu had no way to get through the wall that Decidueye put up. Yu managed to tie up the match, outracing the opponent in game 2 before enough Decidueye could appear, only to find game 3 played out much like game 1; Alloutblitzle set up the Decidueye, and Yu could not get through the wall.

Winning the semifinals match 2-1, Alloutblitzle moved on to face Will Simpson in the Grand Finals. The games were relatively short and quick, with Will managing to use the Spirtombs in his Eternatus VMAX deck to get through his opponent's Decidueye when needed. Taking the series 2-0, Will finished with an incredible unbeaten 11-0-0 record, truly earning the title of reigning GGtoor Pokemon:TCG Online Champion!