 

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:19  |  56   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today closed its previously announced bought deal equity financing (the "Offering"). A total of 16,916,500 units of the Company (the "Units") were issued at a price of C$0.68 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$11,503,220, which included the exercise in full of the over‐allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one (½) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.00 per Common Share until September 24, 2022.

The Offering was co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited (together, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. Giyani also issued an aggregate of 930,407 broker warrants to the Underwriters that entitle the holders thereof to purchase Common Shares until September 24, 2022 at a purchase price of C$0.68 per Common Share. The Units were offered by way of a short‐form prospectus dated March 19, 2021 (the "Prospectus") in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for drilling, a demonstration plant (pilot plant), completion of a feasibility study, basic engineering and front end engineering and design, prepayments for long lead order items, additional staffing costs and other general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus.

The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"We are delighted with the outcome of the bought deal equity financing and would like to thank the Underwriters for their sterling performance for the Company. The Company is now very well capitalized to progress towards the completion of the Feasibility Study and further on towards the next steps of basic engineering, front-end engineering design and pre-payments for long lead order items."

Seite 1 von 4


Giyani Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
553
Giyani Metals -- ehem. Giyani Gold