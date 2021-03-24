Rosinbomb Announces Exclusive Product Collaboration With World Renowned Industry Icon Tommy Chong

The Tommy Chong Rocket priced at $549, is a limited offering and the presses will be individually hand signed by Tommy as part of a numbered collectible edition available exclusively at www.rosinbomb.com.

RENO, Nev., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction presses and Industry Icon Tommy Chong, announced today the launch of a limited edition series of custom art skinned Rosinbomb Rocket consumer extraction presses. The Rosinbomb Rocket is widely acclaimed as the best personal, solventless rosin press in the world. As part of this innovative initiative to merge creative design and function, Rosinbomb has partnered with entertainment industry and cultural icon Tommy Chong to release the first ever Tommy Chong inspired presses.

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “We are literally bursting with excitement to launch the first ever Tommy Chong custom rosin press with original artwork that will further enhance the personal Rosinbomb experience.” He continued, “This collaboration with Tommy Chong is a fantastic merging of two preeminent cultural brands, which we are confident customers and Tommy’s fans will really enjoy.”

Tommy Chong said of the collaboration, “I am well known the world over as a perennial leader in the industry’s culture revolution. It’s truly a testament to the evolution of our industry that I, Tommy Chong, one of the most well-known icons and Rosinbomb, the leader in innovative, solventless rosin extraction come together to produce a truly elevated product like the Tommy Chong Rosinbomb Rocket.”

Additional Rosinbomb original designs will be released periodically in limited quantities and will be signed and numbered by Rosinbomb’s Founder and President, Ryan Mayer.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect THC/CBD Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Weed.’

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com . To view all the other exciting and engaging products from Tommy Chong, please visit https://tommychong.com.

