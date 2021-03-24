Gold’n Futures appoints veteran mining executive Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer and strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of Walter Hanych, P. Geo.

Mr. Wilkinson M.Sc. (Geology), B.Sc. (Geology), MBA, is a senior mining executive with more than 40 years of related experience, having acted as president of numerous resource companies and Flow Through Investment Funds, corporate director, research analyst, and business consultant.

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the " Company ” or “ Gold’n Futures ”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer. Theo Van Der Linde has resigned from his position as Interim CEO and the Company thanks him for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Wilkinson previously was President and Chief Executive Officer of both Blue Star Gold Corp. and Falcon Gold Corp. and currently sits on the board of directors of Portofino Resources Inc. From September 2001 to June 2014, Mr. Wilkinson was a director, President and CEO of ValGold Resources Ltd.

Prior to June 2014, Mr. Wilkinson was the Chairman of the board of directors and a director of each of Centurion Minerals Ltd., NovaDx Ventures Ltd. and of HMZ Metals Inc. - an international mining and smelting company. Mr. Wilkinson was also a director of Pacific Stratus Energy Limited, a TSX listed oil and gas producer.

Mr. Wilkinson has extensive experience in flow through investment fund management acting as President, CEO and director of the Contrarian Resource Funds from 2000 to 2003 and the Canadian Small Cap Resource Funds from 2004 to 2006.

Mr. Wilkinson was a founding director of Colombia Gold Corp. and sat as an independent director of Bolivar Gold Corp. and Coalcorp. In addition, he had advised the management and board of Garson Gold Corp. during its takeover by Alexis Minerals Corporation in 2010.

Mr. Wilkinson was President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Northern Orion Explorations Ltd. from 1999 to 2002, and from 1996 to 1999 he was the Vancouver-based mining analyst for RBC Dominion Securities Inc., responsible for small capitalization and gold and base metal companies.

Mr. Wilkinson holds his MBA from Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, his M.Sc. (Geology) from Carleton University and his B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Western Ontario. In addition, Mr. Wilkinson sits on the Dean of Science advisory board at Western University in London, Ontario.

"I am very pleased and excited to have joined Gold’n Futures as Chief Executive Officer. I am familiar with the Beardmore – Geraldton gold camp and with the Company’s outstanding Hercules gold project. I am certain that working with the Gold’n Futures team we will soon be unlocking its value. I believe this project is similar in geological environment to Iamgold’s Cote Lake Deposit which reportedly hosts a 10 million ounce resource in the Chester Intrusive Complex. I am particularly excited to explore the upside potential of the Hercules project given its open structural corridor for 3.6 kilometres, multiple gold zones and a strong resource factor along with excellent gold metallurgy. I look forward to working with Gold’n Futures’ current management and delivering value to its shareholders,” Mr. Wilkinson commented on his appointment.