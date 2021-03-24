 

Gold’n Futures appoints veteran mining executive Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer and strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of Walter Hanych, P. Geo.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:23  |  58   |   |   

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer.  Theo Van Der Linde has resigned from his position as Interim CEO and the Company thanks him for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Wilkinson M.Sc. (Geology), B.Sc. (Geology), MBA, is a senior mining executive with more than 40 years of related experience, having acted as president of numerous resource companies and Flow Through Investment Funds, corporate director, research analyst, and business consultant.  

Mr. Wilkinson previously was President and Chief Executive Officer of both Blue Star Gold Corp. and Falcon Gold Corp. and currently sits on the board of directors of Portofino Resources Inc. From September 2001 to June 2014, Mr. Wilkinson was a director, President and CEO of ValGold Resources Ltd.

Prior to June 2014, Mr. Wilkinson was the Chairman of the board of directors and a director of each of Centurion Minerals Ltd., NovaDx Ventures Ltd. and of HMZ Metals Inc. - an international mining and smelting company. Mr. Wilkinson was also a director of Pacific Stratus Energy Limited, a TSX listed oil and gas producer.

Mr. Wilkinson has extensive experience in flow through investment fund management acting as President, CEO and director of the Contrarian Resource Funds from 2000 to 2003 and the Canadian Small Cap Resource Funds from 2004 to 2006.

Mr. Wilkinson was a founding director of Colombia Gold Corp. and sat as an independent director of Bolivar Gold Corp. and Coalcorp. In addition, he had advised the management and board of Garson Gold Corp. during its takeover by Alexis Minerals Corporation in 2010.

Mr. Wilkinson was President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Northern Orion Explorations Ltd. from 1999 to 2002, and from 1996 to 1999 he was the Vancouver-based mining analyst for RBC Dominion Securities Inc., responsible for small capitalization and gold and base metal companies.

Mr. Wilkinson holds his MBA from Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, his M.Sc. (Geology) from Carleton University and his B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Western Ontario. In addition, Mr. Wilkinson sits on the Dean of Science advisory board at Western University in London, Ontario.

"I am very pleased and excited to have joined Gold’n Futures as Chief Executive Officer. I am familiar with the Beardmore – Geraldton gold camp and with the Company’s outstanding Hercules gold project. I am certain that working with the Gold’n Futures team we will soon be unlocking its value. I believe this project is similar in geological environment to Iamgold’s Cote Lake Deposit which reportedly hosts a 10 million ounce resource in the Chester Intrusive Complex. I am particularly excited to explore the upside potential of the Hercules project given its open structural corridor for 3.6 kilometres, multiple gold zones and a strong resource factor along with excellent gold metallurgy. I look forward to working with Gold’n Futures’ current management and delivering value to its shareholders,” Mr. Wilkinson commented on his appointment.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold'n Futures Mineral Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold’n Futures appoints veteran mining executive Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer and strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of Walter Hanych, P. Geo. TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer.  Theo …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Gold’n Futures Closes Private Placement Offering

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
57
European Metals: Reverse takeover by Eurogas!?