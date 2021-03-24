 

Reliance Global Group Reports 63% Increase in Revenue for 2020 and Provides Year-End Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

5MinuteInsure.com, through its Reliance Insurtech division, now licensed to sell home and auto insurance in 43 states

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2020.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “2020 was a transformative year for the Company.  First, we continued our acquisition strategy with the purchase and successful integration of UIS Agency, LLC, a regional insurance agency serving the commercial transportation industry. We now operate through seven wholly owned agencies with plans to continue our M&A strategy.  Specifically, we are targeting growing and profitable businesses that we can buy at attractive multiples and with the ability to leverage both technology and economies of scale to gain significant efficiencies.”

“In early 2020, we made a strategic investment in Nsure.com and, more recently, we launched our own platform, 5minuteinsure.com. The goal of 5minuteinsure.com is to tap into the growing number of online shoppers. Utilizing artificial intelligence, in many cases we can provide competitive insurance quotes online within five minutes, with minimal data input by the customer. 5minuteinsure.com combines the best of a traditional insurance agency, including the option for direct agent interaction with the ability to bind a policy either online or offline. I am especially pleased to report that 5MinuteInsure.com, through our affiliated Reliance Insurtech division, has received access to sales capabilities through licenses granted to Reliance Insurtech to sell home and auto insurance in 43 states, with near-term plans to add additional states and carriers, as well as expand into additional types of insurance.  We believe this state-of-the-art Insurtech platform has the potential to truly disrupt the industry.”

“We continue to enhance our infrastructure and expand our internal resources. Heading into 2021, we are accelerating our sales and marketing initiatives targeting large enterprises and employee organizations. We have also hired senior insurance industry executives to assist in both the rollout of our online offering, as well as accelerate our acquisition strategy. In addition, we significantly enhanced our balance sheet through the recent public offering for gross proceeds of $12.4 million concurrent with our listing on the Nasdaq.  The combination of these events provides us a much stronger platform to execute our organic growth and acquisition strategies.”

Seite 1 von 2
Reliance Global Group Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliance Global Group Reports 63% Increase in Revenue for 2020 and Provides Year-End Business Update 5MinuteInsure.com, through its Reliance Insurtech division, now licensed to sell home and auto insurance in 43 states LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Reliance Global Group’s 5MinuteInsure.com Platform Enhanced with Licenses to Sell Home and Auto Insurance Policies in 40 States Through its Reliance Insurtech Division
03.03.21
Reliance Global Group Expands Sales Initiatives Targeting Large Enterprises and Employee Organizations
24.02.21
Reliance Global Group Announces Appointment of Industry Pioneer and Entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations