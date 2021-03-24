Reliance Global Group Reports 63% Increase in Revenue for 2020 and Provides Year-End Business Update

5MinuteInsure.com, through its Reliance Insurtech division, now licensed to sell home and auto insurance in 43 states



LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2020.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “2020 was a transformative year for the Company. First, we continued our acquisition strategy with the purchase and successful integration of UIS Agency, LLC, a regional insurance agency serving the commercial transportation industry. We now operate through seven wholly owned agencies with plans to continue our M&A strategy. Specifically, we are targeting growing and profitable businesses that we can buy at attractive multiples and with the ability to leverage both technology and economies of scale to gain significant efficiencies.”