Reliance Global Group Reports 63% Increase in Revenue for 2020 and Provides Year-End Business Update
5MinuteInsure.com, through its Reliance Insurtech division, now licensed to sell home and auto insurance in 43 states
LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2020.
Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “2020 was a transformative year for the Company. First, we continued our acquisition strategy with the purchase and successful integration of UIS Agency, LLC, a regional insurance agency serving the commercial transportation industry. We now operate through seven wholly owned agencies with plans to continue our M&A strategy. Specifically, we are targeting growing and profitable businesses that we can buy at attractive multiples and with the ability to leverage both technology and economies of scale to gain significant efficiencies.”
“In early 2020, we made a strategic investment in Nsure.com and, more recently, we launched our own platform, 5minuteinsure.com. The goal of 5minuteinsure.com is to tap into the growing number of online shoppers. Utilizing artificial intelligence, in many cases we can provide competitive insurance quotes online within five minutes, with minimal data input by the customer. 5minuteinsure.com combines the best of a traditional insurance agency, including the option for direct agent interaction with the ability to bind a policy either online or offline. I am especially pleased to report that 5MinuteInsure.com, through our affiliated Reliance Insurtech division, has received access to sales capabilities through licenses granted to Reliance Insurtech to sell home and auto insurance in 43 states, with near-term plans to add additional states and carriers, as well as expand into additional types of insurance. We believe this state-of-the-art Insurtech platform has the potential to truly disrupt the industry.”
“We continue to enhance our infrastructure and expand our internal resources. Heading into 2021, we are accelerating our sales and marketing initiatives targeting large enterprises and employee organizations. We have also hired senior insurance industry executives to assist in both the rollout of our online offering, as well as accelerate our acquisition strategy. In addition, we significantly enhanced our balance sheet through the recent public offering for gross proceeds of $12.4 million concurrent with our listing on the Nasdaq. The combination of these events provides us a much stronger platform to execute our organic growth and acquisition strategies.”
