HUTCHMED Enters Agreement to Divest Non-Core OTC Joint Venture for US$169 Million

“HUTCHMED’s focus is the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and immunology. Over the past 20 years, we have invested in establishing one of the leading innovation-driven, global biopharmaceutical companies based in China,” said Simon To, Chairman of HUTCHMED. “The sale of our shares in HBYS, and exit from the OTC drug arena, will allow us to focus our organization and resources on our primary aim of accelerating investment in our Oncology/Immunology assets in China and beyond.”

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“ HUTCHMED ”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that it has reached an agreement with GL Mountrose Investment Two Limited, a company controlled and managed by GL Capital Group (“GL Capital”), to sell its entire indirect interest in Hutchison Whampoa Guangzhou Baiyunshan Chinese Medicine Company Limited (“HBYS”), a non-core and non-consolidated over-the-counter (“OTC”) drug joint venture business.

Jeffrey Li, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GL Capital, said, "As a long-term shareholder and supporter of HUTCHMED, GL is pleased to acquire its share in one of the best-known OTC businesses in China. This transaction is in-line with GL’s strategy of building a leadership position in the OTC drug area to serve patients' needs for self-medication and cost containment of their overall healthcare budget."

The aggregate amount to be received by HUTCHMED of approximately $169 million in cash represents about 22 times HBYS’ adjusted net profit attributable to HUTCHMED equity holders of $7.7 million in 20201. Of the proceeds, approximately $127 million is related to its shareholding in HBYS with the approximately $42 million balance related to distributions of the previously announced land compensation and prior year undistributed profits.

A deposit of $15.9 million is payable by GL Capital immediately following signing of the agreement which will be credited against the proceeds due on closing of the transaction. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in China and is expected to close in mid-2021.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has advanced ten cancer drug candidates from discovery into clinical studies around the world and has an extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com.