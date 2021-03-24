Tower block with 135 new SATO rental homes to rise in Espoo district of Vermonniitty

SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, is developing non-subsidised rental homes in Runoratsunkatu street in the Espoo district of Vermonniitty. Construction begins in April of the current year and the homes will be move-in ready in June 2023.

On 22 March 2021, SATO signed a construction contract with builders Lujatalo Oy on the property Kiinteistö Oy Espoon Runoratsunkatu 15. The property will consist of 135 rental homes in a 16-storey tower block.

”The design of the building caters for energy efficiency and sustainable building solutions that will last for decades to come. Rated A for energy efficiency, the building features energy efficient windows, ventilation with heat recovery capability, and solar panels on its roof. The efficient design of the homes and common areas also serves to reduce the building’s overall energy consumption and improve its carbon footprint,” says Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments at SATO.

Sustainability has also been taken into account with regard to mobility. All parking spaces will be installed with infrastructure in readiness for electric car charging. There are also plans to make shared cars available to the residents of the entire city block.

Every home will feature either a glassed-in balcony or a terrace. In addition, the buildings will have sauna and club facilities and laundry and drying rooms for the common use of all residents along with a wide range of storage facilities including individual storage units for each apartment and shared bicycle storage.

Nestled between Kehä I ring road to one side and Turunväylä highway to the other, the Espoo district of Vermonniitty offers excellent transport links. The ride to Helsinki city centre by commuter train takes just over ten minutes. The nearest train stations are Mäkkylä and Leppävaara. One of the stops on the future Jokeri Light Rail line will also be situated nearby. Slated for completion in summer 2024, the Jokeri Light Rail line is an express tram service between the Itäkeskus district of Helsinki and the Keilaniemi district of Espoo. The tram service will replace the current 550 bus service that is among the most heavily used bus lines in the Helsinki region.

Sello shopping centre with its many amenities is within walking distance. Close by, there is also a golf course, an allotment garden, and public indoor and outdoor swimming pools. There are several schools and day care centres in the area.

