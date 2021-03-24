 

Tower block with 135 new SATO rental homes to rise in Espoo district of Vermonniitty

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:30  |  42   |   |   

SATO Corporation
Press release 24 March 2021 at 3:30 pm


Kuva, joka sisältää kohteen ulko, puu, taivas, rakennus Kuvaus luotu automaattisesti

SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, is developing non-subsidised rental homes in Runoratsunkatu street in the Espoo district of Vermonniitty. Construction begins in April of the current year and the homes will be move-in ready in June 2023.

On 22 March 2021, SATO signed a construction contract with builders Lujatalo Oy on the property Kiinteistö Oy Espoon Runoratsunkatu 15. The property will consist of 135 rental homes in a 16-storey tower block.

”The design of the building caters for energy efficiency and sustainable building solutions that will last for decades to come. Rated A for energy efficiency, the building features energy efficient windows, ventilation with heat recovery capability, and solar panels on its roof. The efficient design of the homes and common areas also serves to reduce the building’s overall energy consumption and improve its carbon footprint,” says Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments at SATO. 

Sustainability has also been taken into account with regard to mobility. All parking spaces will be installed with infrastructure in readiness for electric car charging. There are also plans to make shared cars available to the residents of the entire city block.

Every home will feature either a glassed-in balcony or a terrace. In addition, the buildings will have sauna and club facilities and laundry and drying rooms for the common use of all residents along with a wide range of storage facilities including individual storage units for each apartment and shared bicycle storage.

Nestled between Kehä I ring road to one side and Turunväylä highway to the other, the Espoo district of Vermonniitty offers excellent transport links. The ride to Helsinki city centre by commuter train takes just over ten minutes. The nearest train stations are Mäkkylä and Leppävaara. One of the stops on the future Jokeri Light Rail line will also be situated nearby. Slated for completion in summer 2024, the Jokeri Light Rail line is an express tram service between the Itäkeskus district of Helsinki and the Keilaniemi district of Espoo. The tram service will replace the current 550 bus service that is among the most heavily used bus lines in the Helsinki region.

Sello shopping centre with its many amenities is within walking distance. Close by, there is also a golf course, an allotment garden, and public indoor and outdoor swimming pools. There are several schools and day care centres in the area.

For media enquiries, please contact: SATO Corporation, Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments, phone +358 40 513 0702, arto.aalto@sato.fi

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2020, SATO owned nearly 26 800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2020 were EUR 303,4 million, operating profit EUR 179,6 million and profit before taxes EUR 129,5 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 4,8 billion.
www.sato.fi



Sato bis 06/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tower block with 135 new SATO rental homes to rise in Espoo district of Vermonniitty SATO Corporation Press release 24 March 2021 at 3:30 pm SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, is developing non-subsidised rental homes in Runoratsunkatu street in the Espoo district of Vermonniitty. Construction begins in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin