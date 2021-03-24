 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 14:48  |  21   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 11, 2020 and March 3, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 21, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Vroom failed to demonstrate any ability to control and scale its salesforce to meet the demand for its products. The Company discounted aged inventory to sell through the retail channel and liquidated product through wholesale channels. As a result, the Company’s gross profit per unit was likely to decline. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Vroom, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Vroom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:00 Uhr
VROOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.03.21
VRM BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Vroom, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VRM
23.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) Investors
05.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Behalf of Investors
04.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Behalf of Investors
04.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
Vroom Reports Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.06.20
1
Vroom - US online Gebrauchtwagenhändler