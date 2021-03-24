U.S. Natural Dyes Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 24.03.2021, 15:00 | 21 | 0 | 0 24.03.2021, 15:00 | CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this US natural dyes market report. The US natural dyes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: US natural dye market would realize an absolute growth of 104% - a leap of over USD 751 million revenue between 2020 and 2026. High demand from textile industry owing to the rising attraction toward organic clothing will push the growth of the textiles & leather segment which is likely to contribute approximately USD 119 million incremental revenue between 2020 and 2026. Registering a high growth CAGR of over 12% between 2020-2026, the US market for plant-sourced natural dye base accounted for majority share of around 85% in 2020. Food and beverages end-user is the expected to record highest sale with incremental market value of USD 455 million , growing at a CAGR of over 13% between 2020 and 2026. Southern US dominated the US natural dyes market, accounting for a share of more than 38% in 2020, and the revenue is expected to reach USD 585 million by 2026. Utah and Colorado have strong economies and are expected to be the most lucrative markets for natural dyes. States such as Idaho have been a major contributor to the food & beverage industry. Midwest US is one of the potential markets for natural dyes and is expected to grow at an incremental revenue around USD 91 million with absolute growth of 93% during 2020 to 2026. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by source, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 14 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-natural-dyes-market U.S. Natural Dyes Market – Segmentation The plant-based natural dye market expects to grow at an absolute growth of over 104% between 2020 and 2026. These find the highest application in the textile sector. The use of mordants is common among plant-based dyes. Wood, stem, bark, roots, flowers, leaves, and fruits obtain from different parts of the plant are the major sources of these inks.

Natural dyes are finding increasing applications in the food and beverages segment to enhance the taste of food items. With the increase in health consciousness and increased awareness of synthetic colors' adverse effects, organic dyes' application is increasing in food and beverage products. The food & beverages US natural dyes market is expected to reach USD 874 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.

by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%. The animal-based dye market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. South and West regions in the US are expected to contribute incremental revenue of over $39 million and $26 million , respectively, by 2026. Animal-based dyes are primarily used to impart colors to food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products. U.S. Natural Dyes Market by Source Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer