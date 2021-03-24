 

Spring Sales March Expo Lets Buyers Meet Chinese Suppliers In Real-Time Without Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 15:09  |  11   |   |   

NANJING, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, is hosting a massive virtual sourcing event, the Spring Sales, from March 1 to March 31, 2021 accessible via its website and mobile app.

With global travel still restricted, the Spring Sales provides buyers worldwide the timely opportunity to meet 50,000 registered suppliers in real-time.

During the free month-long event, registered members of Made-in-China.com are offered special filter functions, live showroom tours and exclusive discounts. Orders can be placed both on the platform and directly with suppliers.

No matter your product offering, chances are you'll find them this month on Made-in-China.com. You can choose from 300,000 new products, covering almost every category, including consumer electronics, tools and machinery, clothing, accessories, jewelry, home decor and other specialty merchandise.

Rest assured regarding the quality of products with over 15,000 free samples available before placing an order. Moreover, there are more than 22,000 Rapid Dispatch products available shipped within 15 workdays after placing your order.

Newly integrated smart "Tags" make filtering through the products easier than ever. Every product is tagged with various labels such as 'Special Discount', 'Free Samples', 'Sold 10000+' and others.

The grand expo, China International Export Fair, will also be held from March 15 to March 24 alongside the Spring Sales. Multiple advanced technologies of VR, 360 virtual tour, face-to-face online meetings, real-time language translation, and AR special features will provide a reassuringly real participation experience and support negotiations with suppliers.

Spring Sales is more than just deals, important as that is. It is a month of discovery giving you access to more than 600 selected showrooms round-the-clock livestreams. Attendees will witness more than 200 new product launches, visit more than 100 factories, and watch more than 300 out-of-box reviews. Made-in-China.com will also showcase how leading factories cooperate with the world's leading companies and also equip you with free professional trend analysis on the machinery industry.

So, before you jump in, please create a plan of action. What products are you looking for? What industry news do you want to get? Do you sell seasonal goods to take advantage of the Rapid Dispatch Tag? Planning what you need ahead of time will make the ordering process much quicker, smoother and more efficient.

Please visit:

website: https://sourcing.made-in-china.com/2021-spring-sales/?utm_source=overnews&utm_medium=free&utm_campaign=PR

mobile version: https://m.made-in-china.com/buyer/pf/index?utm_source=overnews&utm_medium=free&utm_campaign=PR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472821/image_5006460_32258298.jpg



