 

Cirrus Logic Smart Boosted Amplifier Brings Immersive Mobile Audio Experience to New Generations of Smartphones, Tablets and Gaming Devices

As consumers increasingly turn to their phone’s internal speakers to enjoy music, podcasts, movies and gaming, Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS) has introduced its newest flagship CS35L45 boosted amplifier for a richer, more immersive audio experience from smartphones, tablets and mobile gaming devices. Cirrus Logic’s CS35L45 smart power amp delivers higher excursion for high-peak loudness, improved dynamic range for more punch and bass precision, less noise and audible artifacts, and more tonal balance at all volume levels – enabling mobile device manufacturers to push audio performance to new industry benchmarks.

Cirrus Logic's CS35L45 boosted amp offers a new level of smartphone audio performance for consumers, who are increasingly using their smartphone speakers for work and personal video calls and even medical appointments.

Cirrus Logic’s CS35L45 boosted amp offers a new level of smartphone audio performance for consumers, who are increasingly using their smartphone speakers for work and personal video calls and even medical appointments. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cirrus Logic CS35L45 is a 15 V smart boosted Class D audio amplifier with DSP that can be easily integrated into a stereo or multi-speaker playback solution for next-generation high-end mobile devices, as well as improve performance in mid-tier devices without spending on upgrading the device’s speakers. Among its features are speaker protection and adaptive battery management that drive higher output power in all battery conditions, resulting in up to 30 percent higher peak loudness compared to Cirrus Logic’s previous generation boosted amplifier.

“To help fulfill consumer demand for a richer, more immersive audio experience, smartphone OEMs are increasingly incorporating additional and more powerful speakers into next-generation devices,” said Carl Alberty, vice president of Mixed-Signal Products, Cirrus Logic. “Cirrus Logic’s CS35L45 flagship boosted amplifier elevates audio quality coming from micro speakers in these mobile devices, providing greater loudness, dynamic range and higher bass and tonal balance, while protecting the speaker and preserving battery life.”

According to a recent user survey conducted by SAR Insight & Consulting for Cirrus Logic, 40 percent of consumers have increased their use of speaker mode over the past 12 months. The global survey shows that as more people work from home during the pandemic, they are increasingly using smartphone speakers to watch and share video via social media, participate in video calls and listen to podcasts or music while multitasking, or simply to create a better atmosphere. These are all factors driving consumers’ desire for better audio quality from their smartphones.

