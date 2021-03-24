Smartphone Consumer Usage Survey Shows 40 Percent Increase in Speaker Mode Use as More People Work from Home and Share Social Media During Global Pandemic

Consumers are increasingly using smartphone speakers to watch and share video via social media, participate in video calls and listen to podcasts or music while multitasking, according to a global survey conducted by SAR Insight & Consulting and sponsored by Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS). Survey respondents said the need for convenience, the ability to multitask, or listen to music, podcasts or audio books to create a good atmosphere were key reasons for their increased use of speaker mode over the past 12 months. This in turn is driving consumer desire for improved audio performance from mobile devices and could influence their future purchasing decisions.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey, conducted in China, Germany, United States, United Kingdom and South Korea, asked participants how they used their phones, when they used speaker mode and to what extent audio performance mattered in today’s more heavily video- and audio-reliant applications. Results from the 1,722 participants, ranging in age from 18 to over 65, revealed that 40 percent of people have increased their use of speaker mode when enjoying audio content during the past year. Younger age groups are driving this increase across the board, particularly in China where 46 percent of respondents say they are increasing their use of smartphone speakers.

“As more people work from home during the pandemic, the use of speaker mode in smartphones for multitasking and connecting with family and friends has increased,” said Peter Cooney, founder and research director, SAR Insight. “Conditions due to COVID-19 are driving different usage scenarios with consumers worldwide, especially 18-to 34-year-olds who are relying more on a variety of smartphone applications that require better audio, indicative of behavior that we expect to continue beyond the pandemic.”

While consumers still use their phones for phone calls, a wider range of applications such as listening to music, podcasts and audio books, watching movies or sharing video content and gaming were equally important in their everyday behavior. Consumers cited heavy speaker mode use for sending and receiving voice messages, with the younger age group (ages 18-34) far more likely to game, watch video or share content via speakers. Thirty-four percent of total respondents stated they used speaker mode simply to create a good atmosphere. Fifty-three and 57 percent of U.S. and German respondents, respectively, stated convenience as the number one reason when using speaker mode for video and conference calls.