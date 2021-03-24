 

Smartphone Consumer Usage Survey Shows 40 Percent Increase in Speaker Mode Use as More People Work from Home and Share Social Media During Global Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 15:04  |   |   |   

Consumers are increasingly using smartphone speakers to watch and share video via social media, participate in video calls and listen to podcasts or music while multitasking, according to a global survey conducted by SAR Insight & Consulting and sponsored by Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS). Survey respondents said the need for convenience, the ability to multitask, or listen to music, podcasts or audio books to create a good atmosphere were key reasons for their increased use of speaker mode over the past 12 months. This in turn is driving consumer desire for improved audio performance from mobile devices and could influence their future purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005063/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey, conducted in China, Germany, United States, United Kingdom and South Korea, asked participants how they used their phones, when they used speaker mode and to what extent audio performance mattered in today’s more heavily video- and audio-reliant applications. Results from the 1,722 participants, ranging in age from 18 to over 65, revealed that 40 percent of people have increased their use of speaker mode when enjoying audio content during the past year. Younger age groups are driving this increase across the board, particularly in China where 46 percent of respondents say they are increasing their use of smartphone speakers.

“As more people work from home during the pandemic, the use of speaker mode in smartphones for multitasking and connecting with family and friends has increased,” said Peter Cooney, founder and research director, SAR Insight. “Conditions due to COVID-19 are driving different usage scenarios with consumers worldwide, especially 18-to 34-year-olds who are relying more on a variety of smartphone applications that require better audio, indicative of behavior that we expect to continue beyond the pandemic.”

While consumers still use their phones for phone calls, a wider range of applications such as listening to music, podcasts and audio books, watching movies or sharing video content and gaming were equally important in their everyday behavior. Consumers cited heavy speaker mode use for sending and receiving voice messages, with the younger age group (ages 18-34) far more likely to game, watch video or share content via speakers. Thirty-four percent of total respondents stated they used speaker mode simply to create a good atmosphere. Fifty-three and 57 percent of U.S. and German respondents, respectively, stated convenience as the number one reason when using speaker mode for video and conference calls.

Seite 1 von 2
Cirrus Logic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smartphone Consumer Usage Survey Shows 40 Percent Increase in Speaker Mode Use as More People Work from Home and Share Social Media During Global Pandemic Consumers are increasingly using smartphone speakers to watch and share video via social media, participate in video calls and listen to podcasts or music while multitasking, according to a global survey conducted by SAR Insight & Consulting and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:04 Uhr
Cirrus Logic Smart Boosted Amplifier Brings Immersive Mobile Audio Experience to New Generations of Smartphones, Tablets and Gaming Devices