Voya Financial helps higher education institutions benchmark health of retirement plans during challenging times
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), in collaboration with Greenwald Research, recently conducted its first survey of retirement plans in public and private higher education. Approximately 300 key retirement plan decision-makers were surveyed regarding key issues impacting the structure and management of their defined contribution retirement plans. Voya has now released a white paper — Lessons learned on the management of higher education retirement plans in challenging times.1 This report delivers insights about the current challenges that higher education institutions face, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in motivating employees to save for retirement and constructing an overall financial wellness program that guides employees to and through retirement. Key findings include:
- COVID-19 is having a widespread impact across higher education: As a result of the pandemic, 41% of higher education institutions have already reduced or stopped their employer matching contribution. The majority (87%) of higher education institutions expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have a significant impact on their employees’ retirement readiness, and over half (53%) want providers to offer more help getting employees ready for retirement.
-
Expanding financial wellness offerings is a top priority: The majority (74%) of institutions in higher education offer financial wellness programs with robust features that focus on
planning for retirement, investing and budgeting. Still, over half (51%) are looking for support and want help from providers with improving the overall financial wellness of their employees. In
the next 12 months, many plan sponsors intend to expand their financial wellness programs to include, for example:
- Assistance with debt management (40%);
- Advisory support through one-on-one counseling (40%);
- Online tools and calculators (38%);
- Assistance with planning for caregivers and employees with disabilities and special needs (35%); and
- Assistance with health savings accounts (32%).
-
Opportunities exist to improve plan health through the support offered by plan providers, consultants and advisors: The majority (80%) of higher education plan sponsors have an exclusive
relationship with a single plan provider. With continued consolidation expected among those using multiple plan providers, there is an opportunity for higher education institutions to lean on
plan providers, consultants and advisors to help improve plan health. Nearly six in 10 plans with multiple providers say it’s “very likely” or “somewhat likely” they will reduce the number of
providers in the near future, continuing the trend towards provider consolidation. In addition, 88% rely on the services of a plan advisor or consultant.
