 

Voya Financial helps higher education institutions benchmark health of retirement plans during challenging times

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), in collaboration with Greenwald Research, recently conducted its first survey of retirement plans in public and private higher education. Approximately 300 key retirement plan decision-makers were surveyed regarding key issues impacting the structure and management of their defined contribution retirement plans. Voya has now released a white paper — Lessons learned on the management of higher education retirement plans in challenging times.1 This report delivers insights about the current challenges that higher education institutions face, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in motivating employees to save for retirement and constructing an overall financial wellness program that guides employees to and through retirement. Key findings include:

  • COVID-19 is having a widespread impact across higher education: As a result of the pandemic, 41% of higher education institutions have already reduced or stopped their employer matching contribution. The majority (87%) of higher education institutions expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have a significant impact on their employees’ retirement readiness, and over half (53%) want providers to offer more help getting employees ready for retirement.
  • Expanding financial wellness offerings is a top priority: The majority (74%) of institutions in higher education offer financial wellness programs with robust features that focus on planning for retirement, investing and budgeting. Still, over half (51%) are looking for support and want help from providers with improving the overall financial wellness of their employees. In the next 12 months, many plan sponsors intend to expand their financial wellness programs to include, for example:

    • Assistance with debt management (40%);
    • Advisory support through one-on-one counseling (40%);
    • Online tools and calculators (38%);
    • Assistance with planning for caregivers and employees with disabilities and special needs (35%); and
    • Assistance with health savings accounts (32%).

  • Opportunities exist to improve plan health through the support offered by plan providers, consultants and advisors: The majority (80%) of higher education plan sponsors have an exclusive relationship with a single plan provider. With continued consolidation expected among those using multiple plan providers, there is an opportunity for higher education institutions to lean on plan providers, consultants and advisors to help improve plan health. Nearly six in 10 plans with multiple providers say it’s “very likely” or “somewhat likely” they will reduce the number of providers in the near future, continuing the trend towards provider consolidation. In addition, 88% rely on the services of a plan advisor or consultant.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Financial helps higher education institutions benchmark health of retirement plans during challenging times Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), in collaboration with Greenwald Research, recently conducted its first survey of retirement plans in public and private higher education. Approximately 300 key retirement plan decision-makers were surveyed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Voya launches advisor managed accounts program
18.03.21
Voya Financial Introduces New Claims Model to Help American Workers Maximize Their Voluntary Benefits
15.03.21
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions
15.03.21
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
15.03.21
Voya Financial Announces New Operating Model to Advance Its Growth Strategy
10.03.21
Unison Risk Advisors Announces Launch of New Pooled Employer Plan
08.03.21
Voya Foundation and Teach For America collaborate to diversify America’s teaching workforce
08.03.21
Glen Allen, Va-based TAG Advisors launches one of the first Pooled Employer Plans in the Independent Broker-Dealer space
03.03.21
Voya adds new Emergency Savings solution to its suite of financial wellness support offerings
25.02.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Change to Record Date for Determining Shareholders