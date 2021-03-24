 

Limestone Bank Announces Opening of New Branch in St. Matthews

Limestone Bank, Inc. (“the Bank”), a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank wholly-owned by Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST), announced the opening of another Louisville banking center today, located at 4304 Shelbyville Road in the city of St. Matthews.

Limestone Bank new branch location (St. Matthews) (Photo: Business Wire)

Today’s announcement marks another milestone in the Bank’s continued efforts to increase customer access to products and services, and is indicative of “our continued commitment to investing in infrastructure, technology, and most importantly, our people and the communities we serve,” said president and chief executive officer John T. Taylor.

With the addition of this new location, the Bank now has a total of 21 banking centers in 14 counties across the Commonwealth. The completely remodeled full-service, free-standing location is equipped with 3 drive-thru lanes, a drive-up ATM, and a limestone lobby, conveniently situated in the heart of the St. Matthews business district.

The Bank will be holding a small, socially-distanced ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be joined by The Chamber of St. Matthews along with a small group of staff and members of the community. The celebration is open to the public; however, capacity restrictions and face coverings will be enforced.

The banking center hours are Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., along with ATM services available 24/7. For more information about this and other Limestone Bank locations, please visit LimestoneBank.com/Find-A-Branch.

For more information, please contact Morgan Tiemann at MTiemann@LimestoneBank.com.

About Limestone Bank, Inc.
 Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company, which operates banking centers in 14 counties through its wholly-owned subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking products and services.

