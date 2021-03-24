Utz Brands, Inc. Shares Success With Its Team!

Utz Brands, Inc. is pleased to announce an approximately $6 million-dollar profit sharing contribution for Utz Associates. Started over forty years ago, the Utz 401K Profit Sharing Plan is committed to supporting Utz Associates and their families based on the company meeting a range of corporate and operational goals. Since 2000, the 401K profit sharing contributions for Associates has exceeded $75 million dollars.

Utz offers a wide variety of household favorite branded snack foods. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

This year’s 401K profit sharing plan contribution is the realization of continued retail success. This news follows on the heels of a number of exciting announcements from Utz in the past year, including the company going public in August and the acquisition of consumer brand favorites ON THE BORDER chips and dips and Vitner’s.

Utz full-time and part-time Associates are eligible for the Utz 401K Profit Sharing Plan based on their tenure. Some terms and conditions apply.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic created tremendous hardships in 2020, due to the extraordinary efforts of our Utz Associates, we were able to exceed our expectations, while fulfilling our duty as an essential business. In addition, this resilient team integrated several snack food acquisitions and helped to launch our company on the public stage, now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol UTZ,” said Jim Sponaugle, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Utz Brands, Inc. “In that spirit of can-do and as we begin to celebrate our 100-year anniversary, we’re extremely proud to continue the tradition of sharing the company’s success with Associates”.

Utz Brands can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which is your favorite Utz snack food!

Want to join the team? Visit Utz Careers.

#Utzteamrocks

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005634/en/