DigitalAMN Assesses Its PAI Ecosystem Ahead of Client Rollout

As a hybrid accelerator and incubator, DigitalAMN provides business support services through its PAI Ecosystem – which includes (but is not limited to):

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” or the “Company”) ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), is pleased to announce, that based on the Company’s recent announcement of its readiness to fully push its initiatives forward, DigitalAMN will become the first business to fully leverage its PAI Ecosystem, ahead of its client-companies.

One-on-one business acceleration;

Market strategy - creation and implementation;

Access to capital – includes leveraging Titles II, III and/or IV of the JOBS Act;

Business management consulting services;

International investor network; and,

Access to early liquidity (for both entrepreneurs and their investors).

“It’s fair to say, that we’ve come a long way since Molly St. Louis’ coverage of DigitalAMN for Inc.com,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “Since then, we’ve made considerable effort towards building and testing various components of what would ultimately become today’s PAI Ecosystem. We initially set out to formulate the most effective method of supporting everyday entrepreneurs in growing their businesses, private or public (microcap) companies, while also creating an environment where everyday people could participate as early investors in startups and development stage businesses, while they are still affordable. We believe that as of today, we have created exactly this.”

“While we are currently vetting new, prospective businesses to onboard, both private and public (microcap) companies, management concluded that DigitalAMN should be the first company to experience the entire ecosystem. What better way to prove out the viability of what we’ve built, along with our confidence in how the PAI ecosystem should help everyday people achieve their goals.”

As previously mentioned, through a mix of current and pending partnerships, investments and acquisitions; management has built DigitalAMN’s PAI Ecosystem to include: a funding portal operator (for crowdfunded supported capital raises via the JOBS ACT), a digital marketing and communications specialist, an international, high-net-worth private deal club, business development consultants, business accelerators, a financial bootcamp and a growing network of private investors.