Bimbo Bakeries USA Pledges $1 Million Commitment to Minority Equity Organizations in Addition to Internal Focus on Diversity, Equity and Belonging

“Last year, the U.S. experienced a reckoning moment with racial equity and injustice,” said Fred Penny, president of Bimbo Bakeries USA. “BBU acknowledged our responsibility to do more within our organization and our communities. We have taken the last nine months to engage and learn from our diverse associates and thoughtfully consider how we could have the broadest impact.”

HORSHAM, Pa., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) today announced a new initiative to combat racial equity and injustice and create lasting change. As part of that effort, BBU, a proud member of the Grupo Bimbo family of companies, has committed $1 million to national and local organizations dedicated to furthering the education, financial well-being and health of Black and minority Americans. In addition, the company formed a Racial Equity Action Council and appointed Nikki Lang as its first Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging.

Penny said the company’s efforts have been focused on strengthening the culture of the organization by improving representation and retention of diverse associates, promoting racial appreciation and confronting explicit and implicit bias.

BBU’s $1 million commitment includes $500,000 dedicated to UNCF (United Negro College Fund). UNCF is America’s largest and most effective minority education organization, empowering more than 500,000 students to earn college degrees since it was founded. Through the partnership, BBU will provide scholarships, create an internship program and participate in the UNCF Student Leadership Conference.

“This generous gift will impact many talented and deserving students seeking to get to and through college,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax. “We thank BBU for the investment and look forward to growing our partnership to support our students and historically Black colleges and universities. Support like this is critical, especially during the on-going health pandemic we are all facing.”

BBU is also committing $500,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout the country. BBU’s Racial Equity Action Council identified education, financial well-being and health as three key areas of focus and identified organizations that would benefit from BBU’s investment while also providing an opportunity for meaningful associate engagement to make a real difference. Some of the organizations BBU will partner with are: