 

Nofar Energy and Noy Fund extend traction in the Spanish market acquired rights in solar projects with a total capacity of 235.5 MW in a EUR180 million deal (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
24.03.2021, 15:30  |  38   |   |   

ASHDOD (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY NOFAR ENERGY LTD.

ASHDOD | March 24, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

This is the third investment of Noy-Nofar Europe and the first of the Noy Fund
4, which raised ILS 2.2 billion last week

The Sabinar project near the Olmedilla Photovoltaic Park in which the venture
invested last year offers potential annual revenues of EUR 22 million and annual
EBITDA of EUR 18 million

Less than two years after announcing their entry to the Italian market, Nofar
Energy and Noy Fund extend their European operations significantly. Nofar and
Noy today reported they have executed an agreement to buy 90% of the stock
(shareholder loan) of a corporation that holds two solar projects in Spain with
a total capacity of 235.5 megawatts.

The project comprises two phases: the Sabinar 1, with an estimated capacity of
152.5 MW, and the Sabinar 2, with 83 MW. The two projects, whose construction
will start shortly, are located near the Olmedilla Photovoltaic Park in Castilla
de la Mancha in central Spain. The Olmedilla project, which is still under
construction, will offer a capacity of 169MW, bringing the total capacity of the
three projects to ~404MW.

The investment will be effected via Andromeda Solutions, a company held by Noy
Fund (60%) and Nofar Energy (40%)

The deal, including the construction costs, will total EUR 180 million. The
projected annual revenues are EUR22 million and the projected yearly EBITDA
exceeds EUR18 million.

The construction of the project's first phase will start in Q3 2021, with the
second phase starting one or two quarters later. Both phases were given the
material permits, including the State's environmental compliance, development,
and construction permits. The power supply to the projects had been secured too.

Nofar and Noy will fund the initial stages of the project with their resources.
The funding strategy for the consequent stages will be determined based on the
availability of funding sources in Spain and Israel, as well the existence of
Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and their viability given the projected
evolution of Spain's energy market in the coming years.

This is the third deal entered by Noy and Nofar's joint venture, positioning it
as a strategic player in Spain's renewable market. Noy will invest in the
project through its Noy 3 and Noy 4 funds, which recently raised ILS 2.2 billion
from Israel's prominent institutional investors, including Altshuler Shacham,
Clal, Phoenix, Migdal, Amitim, Psagot, Metav Dash, Jewish Colonia Trust (JCT),
and more.

Pini Cohen, Ran Shelach, and Gil-Ad Boshwitz , directors at Noy Fund, commented,
"this is a strategic follow-up investment of Nofar Energy Europe, which fits
well into the fund's goals. It results from the close collaboration between Noy
Fund and Nofar. The investment reinforces the fund's initiating, development and
management capabilities of solar operations in Europe at a scale of 1GW, as well
as our positioning as a dominant player in the Spanish market. Given the number
of inquiries and propositions the fund received recently, we look forward to
meeting the fund's goals already in the current year."

Nadav Tene, CEO of Nofar Energy , said, "The current deal aligns with Nofar
Energy's strategic plan to extend its global operations significantly still in
2021. The combination of the project's characteristics, advanced stages, and
proximity to the Olmedilla project creates an attractive opportunity. Increasing
the capacity of Nofar Energy's Spanish projects to 400MW in 2021 represents a
major leap forward in our global presence. We remain focused on identifying and
developing additional operations and projects in additional markets.

Contact:

Contact Details
Dikla Ivry Pardnoy
+972 52-380-4085
dikla@ivripr.com
Company Website
https://www.nofar-energy.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4872448
OTS: News Direct


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nofar Energy and Noy Fund extend traction in the Spanish market acquired rights in solar projects with a total capacity of 235.5 MW in a EUR180 million deal (FOTO) NEWS RELEASE BY NOFAR ENERGY LTD. ASHDOD | March 24, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time This is the third investment of Noy-Nofar Europe and the first of the Noy Fund 4, which raised ILS 2.2 billion last week The Sabinar project near the Olmedilla …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Rebranding bei RB: Mit der Umbenennung in Reckitt setzt das Unternehmen einen wichtigen & nachhaltigen Meilenstein ...
Höegh Autoliners schließt erste CO2-neutrale Reise erfolgreich ab (FOTO)
Kraftstoffpreise sinken deutlich / Erstmals Preisrückgang bei Benzin nach 15 Wochen Anstieg / ...
EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior year
Große Unternehmen wechseln mit Nasuni von lokalen Dateispeichern in die Cloud
familie redlich holt hartmannvonsiebenthal an Bord (FOTO)
EANS-Stimmrechte: Andritz AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 ...
Easyjet will Passagiere nicht selbst auf Corona testen
Klinikärzte besorgt über mögliche "tickende Zeitbombe" von Krebspatienten ...
Titel
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Kampfbegriff "Klageindustrie" soll vom Dieselskandal der Autobauer ablenken / Dr. Stoll ...
Aktuelle Chartsignale: Volatiler Gold-Preis bleibt langfristig stabil
LIXIL EMENA feiert den Launch der digitalen Erlebnisplattform "GROHE X" seiner Marke ...
Unternehmen wählen E.ON zum innovativsten Energieversorger Deutschlands
Covid-19 beeinflusst Geschäftsjahr 2020 in Summe stark positiv / Rückläufiges ...
Preissteigerungen bei Dämmstoffen und Holzprodukten
Stiftung Warentest: Zahnversicherung Test auch 2021 nur unzureichend (FOTO)
GRÜNGOLD AG informiert: Studie rechnet mit langfristigem Boom für Biomethan-Branche
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Analyse: Schweizer Franken: Sinkt die Nachfrage nach dem sicheren Hafen?
16:00 Uhr
Clemens Pig und Karin Thiller an der Konzernspitze der APA bestätigt
16:00 Uhr
GoodRx Offers Largest Appointment Tracker for COVID-19 Vaccines
16:00 Uhr
Intel AI-Powered Backpack Helps Visually Impaired Navigate World
15:56 Uhr
Rapid7 Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report
15:54 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)
15:51 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (deutsch)
15:50 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)
15:48 Uhr
Inotrem stärkt Unternehmensleitung durch die Berufung von Sven Zimmermann zum neuen CEO
15:47 Uhr
Bundesregierung prüft Unterbindung von Urlaubsreisen ins Ausland