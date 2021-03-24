ASHDOD (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY NOFAR ENERGY LTD.



ASHDOD | March 24, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time



This is the third investment of Noy-Nofar Europe and the first of the Noy Fund

4, which raised ILS 2.2 billion last week



The Sabinar project near the Olmedilla Photovoltaic Park in which the venture

invested last year offers potential annual revenues of EUR 22 million and annual

EBITDA of EUR 18 million





Less than two years after announcing their entry to the Italian market, NofarEnergy and Noy Fund extend their European operations significantly. Nofar andNoy today reported they have executed an agreement to buy 90% of the stock(shareholder loan) of a corporation that holds two solar projects in Spain witha total capacity of 235.5 megawatts.The project comprises two phases: the Sabinar 1, with an estimated capacity of152.5 MW, and the Sabinar 2, with 83 MW. The two projects, whose constructionwill start shortly, are located near the Olmedilla Photovoltaic Park in Castillade la Mancha in central Spain. The Olmedilla project, which is still underconstruction, will offer a capacity of 169MW, bringing the total capacity of thethree projects to ~404MW.The investment will be effected via Andromeda Solutions, a company held by NoyFund (60%) and Nofar Energy (40%)The deal, including the construction costs, will total EUR 180 million. Theprojected annual revenues are EUR22 million and the projected yearly EBITDAexceeds EUR18 million.The construction of the project's first phase will start in Q3 2021, with thesecond phase starting one or two quarters later. Both phases were given thematerial permits, including the State's environmental compliance, development,and construction permits. The power supply to the projects had been secured too.Nofar and Noy will fund the initial stages of the project with their resources.The funding strategy for the consequent stages will be determined based on theavailability of funding sources in Spain and Israel, as well the existence ofPower Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and their viability given the projectedevolution of Spain's energy market in the coming years.This is the third deal entered by Noy and Nofar's joint venture, positioning itas a strategic player in Spain's renewable market. Noy will invest in theproject through its Noy 3 and Noy 4 funds, which recently raised ILS 2.2 billionfrom Israel's prominent institutional investors, including Altshuler Shacham,Clal, Phoenix, Migdal, Amitim, Psagot, Metav Dash, Jewish Colonia Trust (JCT),and more.Pini Cohen, Ran Shelach, and Gil-Ad Boshwitz , directors at Noy Fund, commented,"this is a strategic follow-up investment of Nofar Energy Europe, which fitswell into the fund's goals. It results from the close collaboration between NoyFund and Nofar. The investment reinforces the fund's initiating, development andmanagement capabilities of solar operations in Europe at a scale of 1GW, as wellas our positioning as a dominant player in the Spanish market. Given the numberof inquiries and propositions the fund received recently, we look forward tomeeting the fund's goals already in the current year."Nadav Tene, CEO of Nofar Energy , said, "The current deal aligns with NofarEnergy's strategic plan to extend its global operations significantly still in2021. The combination of the project's characteristics, advanced stages, andproximity to the Olmedilla project creates an attractive opportunity. Increasingthe capacity of Nofar Energy's Spanish projects to 400MW in 2021 represents amajor leap forward in our global presence. We remain focused on identifying anddeveloping additional operations and projects in additional markets.Contact:Contact DetailsDikla Ivry Pardnoy+972 52-380-4085dikla@ivripr.comCompany Websitehttps://www.nofar-energy.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4872448OTS: News Direct