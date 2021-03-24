Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021

Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021 and decisions by the Board of Directors



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Decisions of general meeting

24 March 2021 at 15.00 EET



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp was held today at the headquarters of Nordea in Helsinki by applying extraordinary meeting procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to ensure the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, it was not possible to attend the meeting in person. A separate webcast for shareholders will be arranged today at 16.00 EET where the shareholders will be able to follow the presentations of the Chair of the Board of Directors and the President and Group CEO, and have the opportunity to ask questions on topics related to the AGM from senior management.



A total of 2,418 shareholders representing 2,433,913,660 shares and votes, corresponding to approximately 60.1 % of the total number of shares and votes in Nordea, were represented at the AGM. The AGM supported all the proposals by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Nomination Board by at least 84.74 % of the votes cast.



Annual accounts and discharge of liability

The AGM adopted the annual accounts and discharged the members of the Board of Directors, President and Group CEO and deputy Managing Director from liability for the financial period ending 31 December 2020.



Dividend

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on a dividend payment, in one or several instalments, of a maximum of EUR 0.72 per share based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.



The authorisation shall remain in force and effect until the beginning of the next AGM. The Board of Directors has decided to follow the recommendation by the European Central Bank (ECB) to refrain from or limit dividends until the end of September 2021 and will refrain from deciding on a dividend payment based on the authorisation before 1 October 2021, unless the ECB updates or revokes its recommendation. Nordea will publish any possible decisions on dividend payment by the Board of Directors separately, and simultaneously confirm the dividend record and payment dates.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 7