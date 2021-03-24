 

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 15:25  |  78   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021

24.03.2021 / 15:25

Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021 and decisions by the Board of Directors

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Decisions of general meeting
24 March 2021 at 15.00 EET

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp was held today at the headquarters of Nordea in Helsinki by applying extraordinary meeting procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to ensure the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, it was not possible to attend the meeting in person. A separate webcast for shareholders will be arranged today at 16.00 EET where the shareholders will be able to follow the presentations of the Chair of the Board of Directors and the President and Group CEO, and have the opportunity to ask questions on topics related to the AGM from senior management.

A total of 2,418 shareholders representing 2,433,913,660 shares and votes, corresponding to approximately 60.1 % of the total number of shares and votes in Nordea, were represented at the AGM. The AGM supported all the proposals by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Nomination Board by at least 84.74 % of the votes cast.

Annual accounts and discharge of liability
The AGM adopted the annual accounts and discharged the members of the Board of Directors, President and Group CEO and deputy Managing Director from liability for the financial period ending 31 December 2020.

Dividend
The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on a dividend payment, in one or several instalments, of a maximum of EUR 0.72 per share based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

The authorisation shall remain in force and effect until the beginning of the next AGM. The Board of Directors has decided to follow the recommendation by the European Central Bank (ECB) to refrain from or limit dividends until the end of September 2021 and will refrain from deciding on a dividend payment based on the authorisation before 1 October 2021, unless the ECB updates or revokes its recommendation. Nordea will publish any possible decisions on dividend payment by the Board of Directors separately, and simultaneously confirm the dividend record and payment dates.

Seite 1 von 7
Nordea Bk 0,55 % bis 06/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021 EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021 24.03.2021 / 15:25 Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021 and decisions by the Board of Directors Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 1,00 EUR je Aktie für das ...
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
EQS-Adhoc: Changes on the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors resolved on a transfer of own shares pursuant to variable remuneration programmes
23.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
19.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
17.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
11.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
11.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
09.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' Transactions - Mia Ahola
09.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
05.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
05.03.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
291
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
22.03.21
14.223
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
12.03.21
880
WGF-Anleihen
12.03.21
712
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
11.03.21
8
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.