 

Fred Gatti Joins UBS as a Financial Advisor in New York City

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Fred Gatti has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor and Senior Vice President—Wealth Management, in the firm’s 1285 Avenue of the Americas branch office in New York City. In this role, Fred will work closely with Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) clients and their family members to help grow, preserve and transfer their wealth to future generations and charitable causes.

“We’re delighted to welcome Fred to UBS,” said John Decker, 1285 Avenue of the Americas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “His experience, expertise and drive make him a great addition to our team and to clients, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish using the full breadth and depth of UBS’s global resources.”

During his career, Fred has built strong relationships with his clients by understanding and often anticipating their needs, providing ideas and solutions across banking, investment, tailored lending and estate planning. He often helps connect clients to assist them in exploring mutually beneficial arrangements in business and investments, charitable causes, and family office dynamics.

Fred joins UBS after serving more than eight years as a Senior Private Banker and Relationship Manager at HSBC Private Bank managing over $600 million in assets. Prior to that, Fred worked at Morgan Stanley as a Financial Advisor in the Greenwich, Connecticut office, working with Ultra-High Net Worth individuals and families, as well as with family foundations. Fred is a Certified Financial Planner and holds Series 7, 66 and 3 securities licenses.

He holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Fordham University and a BA from the College of The Holy Cross where he majored in Philosophy with a Pre-Med concentration. Fred likes to sail, swim and hike. He is fluent in Italian and Spanish, having lived in Italy and South America.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

