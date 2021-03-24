Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Adds to Momentum With Key New Hires

Front Office Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based service and data platform that enables investment offices to view and analyze data from disparate sources across all asset classes in one central repository. It serves complex asset owners including foundations, endowments, family offices, pensions and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) with the data they need, in the format they need it, enabling them to make informed decisions that help them excel at their strategies and optimize performance.

Northern Trust Front Office Solutions has grown its team by adding Nichole Mann as head of operations administration and Nora Tiller as head of client solutions – strategic hires that position the business to further enhance its leading capabilities for clients globally.

“Complex asset owners have complex portfolios. In addition to demanding great technology, our clients deserve high-touch services delivered by industry experts, especially those who have walked in the shoes of our clients,” said Melanie Pickett, head of Front Office Solutions. “Adding Nora and Nichole to our already talented team deepens the service we deliver to our clients and allows us to offer the thought leadership and expertise our clients demand.”

Since its launch in 2017, an emphasis on top-tier talent alongside quality technology investment has led to considerable client growth for Front Office Solutions, which now tracks approximately $150 billion in assets on its technology platform (Source: Northern Trust as of January 31, 2021).

“Our clients are hungriest for impeccable data – which doesn’t come from technology alone. It comes from having the expertise required to service a client’s complex assets and the right control environment to ensure the accuracy of that data. We have a full service offering for our clients, and we are excited to invest further in the expertise required to deliver these important capabilities,” Pickett said.

As head of operations administration, Mann will be responsible for functions including operational data governance, data quality and process oversight, policy development, and data analysis. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Mann worked at several U.S.-based hedge funds where she managed business unit control, valuation control and documentation, operational risk management, and financial reporting and management. She formerly served as a vice president with Morgan Stanley where she focused on credit derivatives and structured credit products.

Tiller, as head of client solutions, will play a key role in the continued growth of Front Office Solutions by continuously matching resources with client needs, assessing team development, and further developing the client servicing model. Tiller comes to Northern Trust from Georgetown University, where she served as director of investment operations for the university endowment, managing investment accounting, performance analytics, risk measurement, financial reporting, and compliance. She previously served as managing director of financial accounting and compliance at Red Cross Investments, and as manager of finance and administration at Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

