 

Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Adds to Momentum With Key New Hires

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 15:15  |  38   |   |   

Northern Trust Front Office Solutions has grown its team by adding Nichole Mann as head of operations administration and Nora Tiller as head of client solutions – strategic hires that position the business to further enhance its leading capabilities for clients globally.

Front Office Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based service and data platform that enables investment offices to view and analyze data from disparate sources across all asset classes in one central repository. It serves complex asset owners including foundations, endowments, family offices, pensions and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) with the data they need, in the format they need it, enabling them to make informed decisions that help them excel at their strategies and optimize performance.

“Complex asset owners have complex portfolios. In addition to demanding great technology, our clients deserve high-touch services delivered by industry experts, especially those who have walked in the shoes of our clients,” said Melanie Pickett, head of Front Office Solutions. “Adding Nora and Nichole to our already talented team deepens the service we deliver to our clients and allows us to offer the thought leadership and expertise our clients demand.”

Since its launch in 2017, an emphasis on top-tier talent alongside quality technology investment has led to considerable client growth for Front Office Solutions, which now tracks approximately $150 billion in assets on its technology platform (Source: Northern Trust as of January 31, 2021).

“Our clients are hungriest for impeccable data – which doesn’t come from technology alone. It comes from having the expertise required to service a client’s complex assets and the right control environment to ensure the accuracy of that data. We have a full service offering for our clients, and we are excited to invest further in the expertise required to deliver these important capabilities,” Pickett said.

As head of operations administration, Mann will be responsible for functions including operational data governance, data quality and process oversight, policy development, and data analysis. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Mann worked at several U.S.-based hedge funds where she managed business unit control, valuation control and documentation, operational risk management, and financial reporting and management. She formerly served as a vice president with Morgan Stanley where she focused on credit derivatives and structured credit products.

Tiller, as head of client solutions, will play a key role in the continued growth of Front Office Solutions by continuously matching resources with client needs, assessing team development, and further developing the client servicing model. Tiller comes to Northern Trust from Georgetown University, where she served as director of investment operations for the university endowment, managing investment accounting, performance analytics, risk measurement, financial reporting, and compliance. She previously served as managing director of financial accounting and compliance at Red Cross Investments, and as manager of finance and administration at Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

For more information, visit northerntrust.com/solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Adds to Momentum With Key New Hires Northern Trust Front Office Solutions has grown its team by adding Nichole Mann as head of operations administration and Nora Tiller as head of client solutions – strategic hires that position the business to further enhance its leading capabilities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Northern Trust Appoints East Region Head of Sales & Marketing
10.03.21
Northern Trust Announces Florida Leadership Changes
08.03.21
Northern Trust Launches Operational Risk Consulting Service for Front Office Solutions Business
08.03.21
Northern Trust Asset Management Increases Use of Minority Brokers
05.03.21
Northern Trust Names Head of Corporate and Digital Strategy
04.03.21
Northern Trust Obtains Hard-to-Find Technical Talent for Business Intelligence Analysis & Decision Making with CAI’s Autism2Work Program
02.03.21
Northern Trust Enters Strategic Agreement with Two Sigma to Provide Leading Quantitative Analytics Capabilities
01.03.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
25.02.21
Northern Trust Announces Wealth Management Leadership Changes
22.02.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 10th