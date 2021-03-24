Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning April 26, 2021.



Sonoco said the price increase was in response to strong demand across its U.S. and Canada mill network which is driving significantly longer backlogs as well as stepped up inflation of input costs, especially freight, papermaking chemicals and packaging supplies.