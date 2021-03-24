 

Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 15:30  |  37   |   |   

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning April 26, 2021.

Sonoco said the price increase was in response to strong demand across its U.S. and Canada mill network which is driving significantly longer backlogs as well as stepped up inflation of input costs, especially freight, papermaking chemicals and packaging supplies.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 20,000 employees working in approximately 320 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third year in a row. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com

CONTACT: Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com

Sonoco Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Sonoco ThermoSafe and Unilode Sign Agreement for Maintenance, Repair and Handling of Pegasus ULD Containers
01.03.21
Sonoco Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies