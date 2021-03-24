II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent

Believes Current Proposal Remains Superior

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it has notified Coherent, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: COHR) Board of Directors that II-VI is maintaining its current proposal to acquire Coherent, which will expire at Noon Pacific Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021. II-VI believes its proposal would create significant value for the shareholders of both companies and remains superior to Lumentum’s latest proposal.



Under the terms of the II-VI proposal, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share, which implies a total per share value of $287.18 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of II-VI common stock for the period ending March 16, 2021, the day prior to the date II-VI submitted its current proposal.