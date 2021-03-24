 

II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 15:21  |  53   |   |   

Believes Current Proposal Remains Superior

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it has notified Coherent, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: COHR) Board of Directors that II-VI is maintaining its current proposal to acquire Coherent, which will expire at Noon Pacific Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021. II-VI believes its proposal would create significant value for the shareholders of both companies and remains superior to Lumentum’s latest proposal.

Under the terms of the II-VI proposal, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share, which implies a total per share value of $287.18 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of II-VI common stock for the period ending March 16, 2021, the day prior to the date II-VI submitted its current proposal.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.

Seite 1 von 3
II VI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent Believes Current Proposal Remains SuperiorPITTSBURGH, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it has notified Coherent, Inc.’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Confirms Revised Proposal to Acquire Coherent
18.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in China for Industrial Laser Materials Processing
16.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Provides Detail on Proposed Equity Investment from Bain Capital
12.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Confirms Revised Proposal to Acquire Coherent
09.03.21
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
08.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Revises Proposal to Acquire Coherent
05.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Presents New Product and Technology Capabilities at Photonics West and BiOS Digital Marketplace 2021
26.02.21
II-VI Incorporated to Double Manufacturing Capacity of Optical Filters for PCR Instrumentation and 5G Optical Access Over a Five-Year Investment
25.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Unveils VCSEL Flood Illuminator Modules for Driver and Occupancy Monitoring Systems in Vehicles

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
32
II-VI Incorporated