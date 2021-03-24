Secureworks Recognized as a Leader and “…Fresh Alternative” among Top Managed Detection and Response Providers

Secureworks was among a select group of 15 vendors that meet a stringent set of inclusion criteria. Providers were assessed on 19 criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Secureworks’ Taegis ManagedXDR received the highest scores possible in Forrester’s time-to-value, managed response, collaboration, product vision and roadmap assessment criteria. Secureworks was also recognized for its Counter Threat Unit (CTU) threat intelligence, MSS experience, and flexibility in managed response.

“Secureworks’ MSS legacy helps, but its MDR platform is the real star,” said the report, authored by Jeff Pollard, VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester and Claire O’Malley, Researcher at Forrester. “Swinging an old services vendor to a platform-centric approach to MDR via [Taegis ManagedXDR] is no small feat, but Secureworks is making it happen…” The report continues, “…Secureworks has not abandoned its flagship delivery personnel and Counter Threat Unit threat intelligence…” Not surprisingly, its flexibility in managed response actions is a clear differentiator.”

According to the report, “Client references mentioned speed and quality of response support, along with rapid iteration and innovation on the MDR platform, as strengths.” The report also cited Secureworks’ decades-long experience as a MSSP and noted, “Buyers with existing MSS relationships that want to begin the conversion to MDR, as well as those soured by the traditional MSSP delivery approach, should consider Secureworks’ [Taegis ManagedXDR] as a fresh alternative.”

“Taegis ManagedXDR intentionally capitalizes on our vast experience running a security operations center and our deep understanding of the threat landscape,” said Stephen Fulton, chief product officer, Secureworks. “Collaboration is a fundamental design principle of Taegis ManagedXDR. Customers share the same user interface and experience as our own analysts, and with features like our ‘ask an expert’ integrated chat and collaborative investigations, customers can learn from our security experts to build their own resources and capabilities over time.”