- The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027

- The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders among a considerable chunk of the populace around the world will serve as a growth-boosting factor for the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The changes in lifestyle and the growing stress levels among many individuals have led to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and disorders such as ischemic heart disease arrhythmia, heart valve imbalance, dyspnea, and others. The growing prevalence of obesity across numerous countries is further leading to a rise in such diseases. All these factors will be responsible for the growth of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The pollution levels around the world have risen substantially over the years. The magnifying pollution levels invite a range of diseases and disorders. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the most prominent disorder types caused due to increased pollution levels. These factors help the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market to gain good growth.

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems are designed and developed for evaluating an individual's heart functioning during exercise. Measurements are based on the amount of oxygen used during walking on a treadmill or riding a cycle. The functionalities attached to these testing systems will invite great growth opportunities.

The TMR team has conducted deep research on every factor related to the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market. The TMR team, after a systematic study has projected the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market to expand at a CAGR of 5.9 percent across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market was valued at US$ 4.5 bn in 2018.