 

DGAP-News Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER

DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER

24.03.2021 / 15:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CSSF

ANNEX B

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
  Global Fashion Group S.A.
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
  N/A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
  215,099,309
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
  215,099,309
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
   
6. Origin of the changeiii
  Capital increase
   
7. Date when the change occurred 24/03/2021
8. In the previous notification (optional)
  - the total number of shares was of 213.836.716
  the total number of voting rights was of

the total number of exercisable voting 		213.836.716

213.836.716
 

 


24.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178103

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1178103  24.03.2021 

Wertpapier


