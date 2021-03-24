DGAP-News Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CSSF
ANNEX B
|1.
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|2.
|Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
|N/A
|3.
|Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
|215,099,309
|4.
|Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
|215,099,309
|5.
|Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
|6.
|Origin of the changeiii
|Capital increase
|7.
|Date when the change occurred
|24/03/2021
|8.
|In the previous notification (optional)
|- the total number of shares was of
|213.836.716
the total number of voting rights was of
the total number of exercisable voting
213.836.716
213.836.716
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1178103
