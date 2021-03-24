 

Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body Bias Feature

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has collaborated with GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) to successfully tape out a Cadence Tensilica test chip on GF’s 22FDX platform. This design used the Cadence digital full flow with Adaptive Body Bias (ABB) foundation IP along with the popular Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 and Fusion F1 DSPs, which are ideal for high-growth markets including IoT, voice processing and always-on sensor fusion. The test chip produced the desired results, demonstrating ultra-low power and ultra-low voltage.

The Tensilica HiFi 5 and Fusion F1 DSPs and the digital full flow support Cadence’s broader Intelligent System Design Strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. For more information on Cadence Tensilica IP, please visit www.cadence.com/go/tensilicagfpr. For more information on Cadence advanced-node digital solutions, please visit www.cadence.com/go/digitalgfpr.

GF’s 22FDX platform is a proven solution for a range of applications, including single-chip radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal SoCs, which is a logical fit for Tensilica IP. The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP is the performance leader for artificial intelligence (AI) speech and audio processing, making it ideal for digital assistants, infotainment and other voice-controlled products. The Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP efficiently runs the narrowband communications standards typically associated with IoT communications, such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread and Zigbee, Wi-Fi and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

The digital full flow incorporates unified implementation and timing- and IR-signoff engines, offering enhanced signoff convergence, reduced design margins and iterations, optimal power, performance and area (PPA) and improved throughput. The Cadence full flow with integrated signoff achieves convergence by concurrently closing the design for all physical, timing and reliability targets. For designers who want to combine digital, RF, mixed-signal and custom designs on the same 22FDX chip, GF offers a Cadence-based mixed-signal OpenAccess process design kit (PDK) to improve productivity. See separate press release at www.cadence.com/go/gfmsoarelease.

