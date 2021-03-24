Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body Bias Feature

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has collaborated with GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) to successfully tape out a Cadence Tensilica test chip on GF’s 22FDX platform. This design used the Cadence digital full flow with Adaptive Body Bias (ABB) foundation IP along with the popular Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 and Fusion F1 DSPs, which are ideal for high-growth markets including IoT, voice processing and always-on sensor fusion. The test chip produced the desired results, demonstrating ultra-low power and ultra-low voltage.

The Tensilica HiFi 5 and Fusion F1 DSPs and the digital full flow support Cadence’s broader Intelligent System Design Strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. For more information on Cadence Tensilica IP, please visit www.cadence.com/go/tensilicagfpr. For more information on Cadence advanced-node digital solutions, please visit www.cadence.com/go/digitalgfpr.