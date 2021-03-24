 

ARIA Cybersecurity Secures Two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Received for Best Cybersecurity Products in Threat Detection and Response and Network Traffic Analysis

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, announced that it received two gold awards from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The ARIA Advanced Detection Response (ADR) solution and ARIA Packet Intelligence (PI) solution were selected due to their innovative approaches to find and stop cyber-attacks, including ransomware, malware and zero-day attacks.

Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response 
ARIA ADR automatically finds and stops network-borne threats as soon as they cross the network, and most importantly, before harm occurs. The single platform solution provides an AI-driven security operations center (SOC) that provides organizations all the benefits of a traditional SOC at a fraction of the cost. Unlike other solutions, ARIA ADR provides full threat-surface coverage— for on-premises infrastructure, data centers, remote devices, and cloud environments, and can be operated anywhere by IT resources with little to no cybersecurity training.

Network Traffic Analysis
The ARIA PI application enables complete visibility into an organization’s network, including typically unmonitored lateral traffic patterns. It watches all communications and generates analytics for every packet.   SOCs using security tools such as SIEMs or the ARIA ADR solution leverage this enriched data to detect and then stop network-borne threats.

“Modern cyber-attacks are evolving, and the traditional tools and resources are having a hard time finding them,” said Gary Southwell, GM, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. “This is why so many devastating zero-day attacks are happening – SolarWinds and the Microsoft Exchange Server attacks are just two high-profile examples. We took a look at the top industry challenges, such as lack of automation, visibility and the immense noise that analysts need to deal with daily. Those became the tenets of our ARIA SDS application portfolio—to stop or prevent these attacks and provide organizations a better security posture.”

About the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. These awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS
ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

Amy Carey
amy.carey@ariacybersecurity.com


