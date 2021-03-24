 

GoodRx Offers Largest Appointment Tracker for COVID-19 Vaccines

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, is helping consumers navigate the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine with the launch of its Vaccine Guide.

In conjunction with the CDC, VaccineFinder and other partners, GoodRx is tracking daily vaccine inventory and available appointments at more than 50,000 sites across the nation, including thousands of America’s 70,000 pharmacies, state and local government mega-sites, hospitals, and clinics. Through the Vaccine Guide, consumers can browse available appointments by state, vaccination site, or pharmacy, and determine what type of vaccine is available at a specific location.

“We founded GoodRx to help guide people through the complex healthcare system, and nothing has been more confusing or overwhelming than the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “With the Vaccine Guide, we have created a site where available information is organized and centralized in one place, and then delivered directly to consumers in a digestible manner. Our hope is that it will help streamline available information so Americans easily find a vaccination appointment near them as soon as they are eligible.”

A team of analysts track vaccine updates in real-time and update the site as new information and data becomes available. This includes updates to eligibility, inventory and appointments, as well as emergency use authorizations for new vaccines. Consumers can sign up for text message alerts to stay informed about important local news and eligibility changes. More than 1.8 million Americans have signed up so far.

For those seeking to learn more about COVID-19, GoodRx also provides a comprehensive resource hub that outlines information around transmission, symptoms, research, treatment, and medication. You can also find in-depth information around cost, effectiveness, side effects, and state requirements.

Information is curated across all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

